The Texas Wesleyan Rams Football Team fell to the Langston Lions 69-7 on Saturday.

This was the Rams’ (2-6) final game on the road this season, as well as the Lions’ (5-2) homecoming game.

The Rams failed to get on the board in the first half of the game, while the Lions racked up 45 points quickly, putting a large lead on the board before halftime.

The Rams’ only scoring play of the game came at the end of the third quarter, when wide receiver Collier Ricks passed to wide receiver Brandon Rolfe for a completed touchdown. The extra point by kicker Saul Fernandez was good, which brought the score to 62-7 in the Lions’ favor.

In the fourth quarter, the Lions scored another touchdown and extra kick, which brought the game to its final score of 69-7.

The Rams will be home next week to take on the Arizona Christian University Firestorm at Farrington Field. The game will be at 2 p.m. with the Ram Zone open for tailgating two hours prior. For more information, go to ramsports.net