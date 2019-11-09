The Texas Wesleyan Rams ended their 2019 season Saturday with a 24-6 victory over the Wayland Baptist University Pioneers at Farrington Field.

The Rams record for the season is 3-7; their Sooner Athletic Conference record is 3-4.

In the first quarter, Wayland Baptist failed to get on the board; the Rams led 3-0 with a field goal by kicker Gregory Blaser.

In the second quarter, the Rams scored two touchdowns on runs by Jermarcus Jones; Saul Fernandez kicked both extra points. The Pioneers kicked a field goal, and the Rams went into the locker room ahead 17-3.

The Pioneers kicked another field goal in the third quarter, making the score 17-6.

In the fourth quarter, Rams linebacker Dylan Pettway scored on an 85-yard interception. Fernandez kicked the extra point for the final score of the game.