Wesleyan community discusses the importance of voting
We go around the campus asking students about the importance of voting on Election Day. Students express hot-button issues that they find important and the importance it is to be informed.
Crystal Hernandez is a timid person, but she's full of inspiration. She loves to help others out, but she loves her coffee more. Although she seems to...
Lane Humphrey is a first-year history major at Texas Wesleyan. They enjoy talking about politics, music and can often be found on campus having a drink...