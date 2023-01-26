BSM+offers+free+henna+tattoos

Navigate Left Navigate Right BSM leader and fourth year computer science major Cythina Ittamalla helps at the henna workshops every other Tuesday. Shyran Moore

BSM member practices henna on her hand. Shyran Moore

The prince of Peace Promised design is associated with a story based on the book of Isaiah in the Bible. Chiara Watson

Students can pick their own henna designs. Chiara Watson

The BSM offers pre-set designs for people to choose form. Chiara Watson Navigate Left Navigate Right









On Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. members of the Baptist Student Ministry (BSM) gathered in the Martin University Center and offered free henna tattoos and conversation.

Students can choose from a variety of designs or suggest one of their own that suits their liking. The designs are each given a meaning and are associated with a story from the Bible.

According to Jessica Tuggle, the director of Texas Wesleyan BSM, the organization sees this, “as way to connect with people and serve them.” The group will meet again next Tuesday for another henna workshop.