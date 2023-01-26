BSM offers free henna tattoos
On Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. members of the Baptist Student Ministry (BSM) gathered in the Martin University Center and offered free henna tattoos and conversation.
Students can choose from a variety of designs or suggest one of their own that suits their liking. The designs are each given a meaning and are associated with a story from the Bible.
According to Jessica Tuggle, the director of Texas Wesleyan BSM, the organization sees this, “as way to connect with people and serve them.” The group will meet again next Tuesday for another henna workshop.
