Golf team wins several victories this season

This season, the Wesleyan men’s golf team creates plans to rise to the top of the game. The team has won two out of three tournaments completed this season.

“I’m having a really great time,” Head Coach Kevin Long said. “You conduct yourself in a way that leads to success on and off the golf course.”

First-year undecided major Colin Price took home the SAC Oklahoma Ford Dealers Golfer of the Week Award two weeks ago for winning the team’s second tournament of the season.

“I was playing in another tournament when I found out, and I didn’t really know what it was to be honest, but I knew it had to be something major,” Price said.

Chayan Duha, a graduate student studying for his master’s degree in business administration, with a focus in digital marketing is one of two captains of the golf team, along with Peter Weng, studying for his master’s degree in data analysis.

“I just want to have fun on the course, and I just want to keep going with that,” Duha said. “My goal for this season is to try and play as many tournaments as I can and try to qualify,” Weng said.

“I was injured last semester, so last season was like an incomplete season for me. Last season was like a learning season for me,” Weng said.

The Wesleyan men’s golf team will be competing at Dalton State College in Dalton, Georgia on Oct. 2.