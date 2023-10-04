Texas Wesleyan welcomes Beach Volleyball team

Texas Wesleyan introduced a new beach volleyball team, and they are ready to start recruiting members for the upcoming season.

The new team’s plan is to create a welcoming community, and make it known that they are a force to contend with.

Newly instated head coach Jorge Rodriguez is excited to recruit new team members and create connections with the players.

So far, the team has three beach volleyball players, but they’re looking for more. “I’m working on, I would say, a few recruits to transfer in January,” Rodriguez said.

Emily White is a junior biology major with a minor in chemistry and is one of the three players on the team. “All I’ve ever really known is indoor [volleyball], so coming to beach [volleyball] I feel like I’m starting over again, because I kind of am,” White said.

Holland Hancock is a junior sociology major, and another player on the team. “Jorge has really big plans for us for the future down the road,” Hancock said. “A big part of building this program is having each other’s backs.”

If you or someone you know is interested in beach volleyball, email @ [email protected] for more information.