Rams hold on to defeat SAGU Lions 79-71

Hannah Parker The Rams’ Isaiah Marin tries for a layup.

The Texas Wesleyan men’s basketball team beat Southern Assemblies of God University (SAGU) on Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Sid Richardson Center.

The game tipped off at 3:45 p.m. and ended with a score of 79-71 in favor of the Wesleyan Rams. Early in the first period, player Kris Lafayette made a slam dunk on a wide-open basket that excited fans.

Myles Curry, a first-year student and sports communication major said, “It was hype. It’s always good to see a dunk.”

Player Adetokunbo ‘Tokes’ Bakare put up major points, ending the game with 34 on the board.

Bakare said, “[This win] gives us confidence because we can beat anybody if we stick to what we do.”

Alumni were there for the game cheering on the Rams.

“I was a cheerleader at Wesleyan, and we didn’t have the band,” said alum and 2013 graduate Jace Gaston. “I’m very proud [of these changes] because I love Texas Wesleyan.”

The Rams spent all week preparing for this game against their rival school, having played two prior games in five days.

“We had to keep our practices short and sweet but really crisped and detailed,” said assistant coach Brian Wanamaker.

The men’s team will take on University of Science and Arts Oklahoma in their next home game on Jan. 29 at 7:45 p.m.