Wrestling programs plan to relocate closer to campus

    Being fairly new to the university, the wrestling program has plans to relocate their central practicing location closer to the Texas Wesleyan campus.

    Head Coach Ray Bedford said that although there are plans for the new wrestling facility, due to COVID-19, nothing is set in stone at this time. The wrestlers will continue with their current location in Keller.

    Currently, plans are to fundraise the money needed to build the building. It is estimated that the university will start construction in a few years, said Bedford.

