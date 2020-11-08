The Rams hold off against Arizona Christian University to win 37-34

The Texas Wesleyan Football team was in a close game against Arizona Christian, winning 37-34.

Junior offensive lineman Jordan Higgins was happy about the win but continues to strive towards the future.

“Getting our first win so far this season is a great feeling, but it really just adds to us wanting to keep winning,” Higgins said.

Higgins credits the defense for their never say never mentality.

“I think the defense played an excellent game,” Higgins said. “They made lots of stops and created a lot of turnovers that allowed the offense to score points.”

Higgins believes building off this victory for the next game is important.

“To build on it, we just have to keep doing what we’ve been doing,” he said. “Having strong physical practices and mentally preparing ourselves for our opponent.”

Offensive Coordinator Kyle Cox was at a loss for words when speaking about the locker room atmosphere after the win.

“It’s hard to describe the feeling of the locker room after the game. It was emotional for so many reasons,” Cox said. “From dealing with COVID, to injuries, to the logistical nightmare of flying 70 college students across the country during a pandemic, a lot went into this, and to see everyone’s hard work pay off was truly incredible.”

Cox had high praise for his players after seeing the blocking efforts that were put forth by the offense.

“The offensive Line played probably the best collective game I’ve seen an offensive line play,” Cox said. “We had some incredible effort blocks by our wide receivers as well.”

Junior kicker Gregory Blaser thought the locker room was intense and full of energy after the season’s first victory.

“Everyone was hyped from the win, and we were having a good time as a team,” Blaser said. “Not only was that our first road game win, but it was ACU’s homecoming. It was a huge payoff for us, and we hope to keep the energy we have and keep pushing forward.”

Blaser believes every unit on the field set the tone for this victory.

“Defense was causing turnovers, and special teams blocked a punt which led to a score,” he said. “Our offense was running the ball very well, which let us throw the ball well later on. We played as a team, and the chemistry was clicking.”

Blazer wants to carry this momentum into game 3.

“We had a big win, but we still have things we need to work on so we can keep on winning and making our Rams happy,” he said.

Cox believes his team is growing and getting better each day.

“If we can build on that one thing — the ability to withstand adversity and fight together, as one, we will be in every single game regardless of who we play,” Cox said. “I couldn’t be more proud of our guys.”

The TXWES Football team has one more game remaining thisseason on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. against Wayland BaptistUniversity at Farrington Field in Fort Worth and will continue the rest of the season during the spring semester.