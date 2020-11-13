Football game canceled because of COVID complications

Game three against Wayland Baptist University is canceled due to COVID-19 complications.

The fall season for the Texas Wesleyan Ram’s football team came to an end after a win against Arizona Christian University last week.

Offensive Coordinator Kyle Cox was disappointed with having to cancel the remainder of the season.

“Having to cancel the third game is really tough,” Cox said. “It seems like every time we get a little momentum and start moving in the right direction, we keep having setbacks.”

According to Ramsports.net, 13 students and three coaches have started a required 14-day quarantine due to their close contact with the student-athlete that had symptoms of COIVD-19.

Even though the remainder of the fall season was canceled, Cox feels confident that his team has a lot to build off of after the two games they played during the season.

“Early in the fourth quarter when ACU scored 21 unanswered points to take the lead, I had that ‘Here we go again’ feeling in my guy. We’ve been in that situation before in previous seasons, and we’ve never been able to fight our way out of it,” Cox said. “We figured it out on Saturday. The whole team did it together. If we can build on that belief in each other and ourselves, we’ve got a chance in every game we play.”

Senior Quarterback Justin Arth was diagnosed with COVID-19 before game 1 of the season. Arth understands the problems this virus can bring to the team.

“It feels like my heart has been ripped out of my chest from things I or we as a team could not fully control,” Arth said.

Arth has mixed emotions towards the cancelation of game three.

“I know each individual on the team worked hard to follow protocols and worked even harder in preparation to win football games and win a championship,” Arth said. “Honestly, I’m just at a loss for words.”

Arth cannot wait for the future of the Texas Wesleyan football Rams.

“I think moving forward, we know what work needs to be put in to be successful and each person on this team is ready to do just that,” Arth said. “This never die and always fight attitude we have is going to keep us together and help us win a bunch of football games in the spring.”

Junior offensive lineman Jordan Higgins is fortunate that the team was able to get on the field.

“I feel lucky to have gotten to play at all,” Higgins said. “With COVID going on and people losing family members and friends, football allows people to step away from what is going on in the world and focus on a game everyone loves.”

Higgins understands what went into the cancelation of game three against Wayland Baptist University.

“The goal for the program has been to keep everyone as safe as possible and playing that game would’ve taken away from that.”

Higgins is looking forward to the spring season.

“I think, as a team, we can just focus on being consistent. Different parts of the game played well in both games, and we can be consistent throughout,” Higgins said. “If we do that, we can be a very hard team to beat.”

According to Ramsports.net, the school is working on refunds for those who purchased tickets for game three against Wayland Baptist University.