Texas Wesleyan University is closed with the exception of essential services and residential areas due to the weather conditions and power outages through Friday, February 19

UPDATE 6:27 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 17

Currently, the fire sprinkler system in West Village has experienced damage due to the extremely cold weather conditions. Smoke detectors and fire alarms are still in tact. Students have been advised to do the following:

-be aware of prohibited items that pose a fire hazard

-know where to locate fire extinguishers in their buildings

-relearn and understand proper protocol in the event of a fire.

UPDATED 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17

Classes have been canceled Monday through Friday of this week because of the weather. In order to keep students informed, Texas Wesleyan will continue to send alert emails, text messages and calls as decisions regarding classes and facilities are made.

Despite the campus being closed, essential services and residential areas remain open.

Dora’s Cafe meal hours are 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., 11:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

West Village is still without power; however, power has been restored in Stella, Elizabeth and OC dormitories. Friends can stay with each other for warmth.

Temporary spaces are available in Stella; however, the water is turned off. If you are interested, contact Sam Wemple at wemple@txwes.edu. You can use the restrooms in Dora’s or West Village.

West Village will also have heaters available as a warming station. Remember to follow the COVID-19 guidelines and bring coats and blankets.

Texas Wesleyan informed the campus residents in an email at 12:25 p.m. yesterday about warming stations in downtown Fort Worth at the Worth Heights Community Center available from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. through Thursday, if they would like to go there. However, they must figure out their own transportation.

The Fort Worth Convention Center is open 24/7 for residents without power.

The list of Fort Worth warming centers can be found at fortworthtexas.gov/closures or call 817-392-1234 if you have questions.

Another email was sent to residents on Monday at 8:18 p.m. which said students could also go anywhere they feel safe to seek warm shelter if they have friends or family in the area.

Communication was limited to students as devices were dying due to lack of power and there was a lack of information conveyed to students.

Thermostat in a dorm. Photo by Angela Castillo.

Javi Careaga, a resident at West Village said there was a power outage on campus Monday lasting from around 2:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The power came on for a small amount of time after 3:00 p.m., but the power went out again shortly after. Javi purchased frozen foods to eat before the power went out, but without power students have no way of cooking. Because of the cold, and lack of food, Javi went to stay with a friend, along with other Fort Worth university area students.

Because of the cold it was suggested that residents roll up clothes and towels to place at the doors. Javi said that it was 59 degrees in the dorm but felt colder. He was concerned that as time went on that the temperature may drop.

Towels and clothes rolled up against the dorm door. Photo by Javi Careaga.

Snow outside of the West Village Dorms. Photo by Javi Careaga.

Many students at the dormitories are not from anywhere near here, so they may feel a lack of comfort during this difficult time said Javi.

Angela Castillo, a Texas Wesleyan student and resident at the OC Hall Dormitory, said she lost traction while driving, attempting to seek warm shelter.

The number one issue is “concentration, because all I am worried about is my health and safety,” said Castillo. Everything has been put on hold to focus on well-being rather than education.

Javi mentioned that this further negatively impacts students with medical problems. “I have 16 screws and two hooks placed in my back from a surgery, so the cold hurts,” said Javi.

Javi is concerned that he cannot attend his classes as a music major, as they are losing a week of practice and learning for his senior recital. He is not able to advance in his studies.

His phone will only stay powered for 30 to 40 minutes without charging while doing schoolwork before it dies, due to lack of electricity to charge it.

While this gives the students a little break, this weather affecting classes is worrisome for assignments and projects to be done in a timely manner said Castillo.

While assignments can be posted on blackboard, the lack of discussions and internet issues can affect a student’s learning ability.

Ultimately, Castillo said “Communication could be better when crisis hits.” Even the RAs did not have updated information to share with the residents.

The Rambler will update this story as more information becomes available.

Angela Castillo contributed to this report.