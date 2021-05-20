From student to graduate, Rule continues to make goals and dream big

Josh Rule will be graduating this spring, majoring in computer information systems. He said that he is very excited to be graduating in May and the things he’ll be looking forward to afterwards.

“I’ve been taking college level courses for a little over five years so I’m just looking forward to taking a break,” Rule said. “I’m also very excited that we’re getting to have our graduation in person this semester. This year was pretty tough on my family and I’m glad we’ll have the opportunity to come together and celebrate this milestone of my life!”

Rule had also gone to Tarrant County College and got an associate degree in business before going to Texas Wesleyan. He talked about why he has loved Wesleyan ever since he started going there.

“I’ve been a huge fan of the smaller class sizes and my professors have always been supportive and understanding,” Rule said. “The entire Wesleyan community has been so welcoming and encouraging and I’m proud that I get to graduate as a Ram.”

Rule talked about one of the things he’ll do after graduation and what he’s going to do with his degree.

“After graduation, I’ll continue my job search in the IT industry and hopefully become a business/systems analyst for a company based in DFW,” Rule said. “My hope is I can work while also pursing an MBA in data sciences or information systems.”

Rule was also employed at Texas Wesleyan and he talked about his experience from there and how he has felt about it and how it has made him more comfortable.

“My experience working for Texas Wesleyan has been transformative to say the least,” Rule said. “I’ve always been pretty introverted but becoming a tour guide on campus has helped me develop my voice and practice public speaking every single day. I eventually got promoted to lead tour guide and It’s been a pleasure to train and work with all the students who want to show off what Texas Wesleyan is all about.”

Rule feels that his degree can take him places and he talked about some of the job positions he wants to gain when he gets a job.

“I hope my business degree can help create opportunities to gain more experience in the IT industry and eventually become a project manager,” Rule said. “My ultimate goal is to become the chief information officer of a company I’m passionate about.”