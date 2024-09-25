New Red Cross Club mobilizes students

Carla Salazar At the end of the first Red Cross club meeting, the president Aidan Salazar introduced the first scheduled blood drive of the semester.

The Red Cross Club held its first meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 10 in the McFadden Science Center.

Junior exercise science major Aidan Salazar is president of the Red Cross Club. He was inspired by his younger brother who was diagnosed with leukemia and was a donor for his brothers’ bone marrow transplant.

“I’ve been in debt to [American Red Cross] I guess you could say,” Salazar said. “This is kind of my way of paying it forward.”

Salazar was also inspired to bring a Red Cross club to Texas Wesleyan after he and Emily Lewis, co-president of RCC, took a trip to the Red Cross headquarters in Washington, DC as a part of the Red Cross Collegiate Leadership Program.

“We just want to help the community and bring a sense of fulfillment and good deeds to everyone,” Lewis said.

During the meeting, attendees brought ideas for raising awareness toward blood drives, holiday projects and community outreach.

First-year business analytics major Amy Cedillo found out about the club at the President’s Picnic. She said her father was diagnosed with cancer and needed a blood transfusion, which motivated her to join the club.

“Just seeing other people want to help and have a little community where everyone gets together and recruits’ people,” Cedillo said.

RCC will host their first blood drive of the semester in the Martin Center ballrooms on Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To sign up, click here. For more information, check out their Instagram @txwesredcross.