Women’s golf swings at success this season 

“There’s a unique energy that comes from working together and pushing one another to excel, and I look forward to seeing how we can support each other in tackling the challenges ahead,” junior political science major Natalie Miskovska said. [photo courtesy of Kevin Millikan]

The Lady Rams golf team have come home with multiple individual and team titles this season.

The team started the season at No. 5 in the Mizuno Women’s Golf Coaches Association pre-season coaches poll. The women have gone on to break a record, win two tournaments and place second at the Carey Invitational on Oct. 01.

“This might be the most jelled team that I’ve had,” head women’s golf coach and associate athletic director for compliance Kevin Millikan said. “They are all competitive with each other, but also extremely supportive.”

As an individual, sophomore biology major Makena Junkin won both her first and second collegiate tournaments. Not only did she win individual titles, Junkin was also named Sooner Athletic Conference Player of the Week two weeks in a row.

“It was a huge blessing and opportunity to be named SAC player of the week,” Junkin said. “It’s rewarding to see the hard work I’ve put in paying off.”

Junkin was not the only individual to see success this season. Many individuals have finished within the top five at tournaments among other personal achievements. One such student is junior political science major Natalie Miksovska.

“This season, I’ve started strong with two top-five finishes, and I’m hopeful that my performance will continue to elevate as we move forward,” Miksovska said. “While I’m pleased with my current performance, my main goal is to contribute to my teammates’ success.”

The team has been having a record-breaking season. They managed to shoot under par all three rounds in Iowa breaking a school record for the lowest total for 54 holes.

“One standout moment for me was when we learned at the tournament in Iowa that we were just one shot away from breaking the record set by another team last year,” Miksovska said. “The determination and support among us made these victories possible, and it’s this bond that I cherish most about being on the team.”

The season is not over, and the team has goals to continue to push for success.

“As a team, our goals for this season include building on our impressive fifth-place finish at nationals and striving to improve our national ranking even further,” Miksovska said.

Some players credit the team’s achievements so far to their dedication, hard-work and strong bond and believe that this will help them to continue to succeed.

“It takes a lot of hard work to be a successful golfer in college,” Junkin said. “You can expect both this golf team and I to give each tournament our best effort this season and the next.”

With their next tournament approaching on Oct. 14, Millikan said the women are staying hydrated and putting in the physical and mental preparation to stay ready all season.

“If we stick to the process, the results take care of themselves,” Millikan said. “I’m really excited to see how the rest of this year pans out!”

To keep up with the Lady Rams, check out their page on Ram Sports or follow them on Instagram @txweswgolf