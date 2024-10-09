Dodgeball game engages students, staff 

Participating students and staff gather in anticipation of the staff versus students dodgeball event. Adain Lucio

Spectators and “out” participants watch the remaining participants play. Adain Lucio

The participating staff and students face off while the crowd watches. Adain Lucio

Staff members line up to face off in a dodgeball game against students. Adain Lucio

"It's really important for community development [that students have collaboration with staff and professors beyond classrooms and offices]," said Dennis Hall, vice president for Student Affairs and dean of students. Adain Lucio









On Oct. 3, students and staff faced off in a game of dodgeball.

The dodgeball event, organized by Student Affairs, took place on the Kay Granger Mall lawn. The participants consisted of both students and staff. Dennis Hall, vice president for Student Affairs and dean of students helped organize and promote the event.

“I think it is important for students and staff to engage in fun, community building ways,’’ Hall said. “This was a good event to simply connect and have fun.”

Hosting both staff and students, there was a turnout of about 30 participants and spectators.

“I think turnout could get better if we do this event numerous times or at regular times,” Hall said in an email. “Having the staff (and faculty if they wanted to join) be seen in ways other than the official capacity of their job, it’d be good. As it was, the turnout was fine.”

Senior criminal justice major Kelvin Coker was among the student participants.

“I feel like there needs to be more events between students and staff,” Coker said. “It’s a good way for students to play against staff and get to know the staff better.”