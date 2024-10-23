The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

October 23, 2024
Faculty Recital by Dr. Ilka Araujo Set for Oct. 24 at Texas Wesleyan University

October 22, 2024
Camila Nguyen
Dr. Ilka Araujo rehearses for her Oct. 24 faculty recital at Texas Wesleyan University, featuring a program titled The Unknown Within the Known.

Ilka Araujo, associate professor of music at Texas Wesleyan University, will perform a solo piano recital on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 7:30 p.m. in Martin Hall.  

The recital, titled The Unknown Within the Known, will showcase a combination of well-known and lesser-known composers, including the American premiere of a piece composed for her by a Brazilian composer. 

Araujo, who has been with Texas Wesleyan for over a decade, aims to offer more than just a performance. Through her music, she hopes to provide educational insights, exploring how music has evolved within society and its cultural significance. 

“I want to highlight the scientific side of music,” Araujo said. “There’s more to music than entertainment—it reflects how we evolve culturally and socially. My goal is to educate the audience about what lies behind the sounds they hear.” 

Among the standout pieces in the recital is a newly composed work that holds personal significance for Araujo. Written specifically for her by a fellow Brazilian composer, the piece will be making its American premiere at the recital. Araujo previously debuted the composition during a series of concerts in Brazil earlier this year. 

“This piece is particularly special to me because it was composed just for me,” she said. “Premiering it in Brazil was an incredible experience, and now I’m thrilled to share it with an American audience. It’s a deeply personal work that reflects both my heritage and my close connection to the composer.” 

Justin Talamantez, a transfer student majoring in music education, expressed his anticipation for the recital. Having studied under Araujo, he is eager to witness her performance in a professional setting. 

“Dr. Araujo’s recitals are not only performances but also educational experiences,” Talamantez said. “She walks on stage, plays beautifully, and then carries on like it’s nothing—her confidence shows just how much preparation and skill she puts into her craft. Her recitals teach us not just how to perform, but how to approach music with professionalism and emotion.” 

Ben Daulton, a senior accounting major and music minor, also highlighted the importance of Dr. Araujo’s preparation and work ethic. 

“She works long hours to prepare for these recitals,” Daulton said. “Even though I’m not familiar with all the pieces this time, I know they’ll be amazing because Dr. Araujo always puts together an incredible program.” 

Both Talamantez and Daulton believe the faculty recitals at Texas Wesleyan play an important role in enhancing the educational experience for students, offering a chance to see professors perform at a high level. 

“Recitals like these give students a model for what professional musicianship looks like, even for non-majors. It helps us put a sound in our heads to aspire to in our own practice,” Talamantez said. 

Dr. Araujo’s recital promises to be an engaging blend of artistry and education, offering both students and community members an opportunity to experience classical music in a deeper context. Admission is free and open to the public. 

Camila Nguyen
Camila Nguyen, Content Producer
My name is Camila. I’m currently a junior major in mass communication. I have wanted to become a journalist since I was in high school. I love writing and editing, and I think those are some skills I am good at. My favorite color is pastel, especially pink and blue. Come to The Rambler, I would like to say that my dream come true. The Rambler is the place I am passionate to work for, and finally I can be able to become a part of it. Hopefully, I can write as many interesting stories as I can, as well as have a chance to improve my skills for my future career.