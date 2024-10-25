The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

The Rambler
Stadium Updates: Construction of the Moritz Fieldhouse underway, athletic department welcomes progress
October 25, 2024
October 25, 2024
From theatre to freshman success: A story of adaptation and dedication
IGNITE sparks the fire for women in politics on campus

Kehinde Hopkins, Content ProducerOctober 24, 2024
IGNITE members attend the Texas Tribune Festival on Sept 5-7 in Austin, Texas. Photos courtesy of Aubrey Hansen

Behind the historic candidacy of Vice President Kamala Harris and the continued increase in female political representation are the work of grassroots political organizations which made this progression possible. IGNITE is one such organization and the chapter at Texas Wesleyan stands as an example of said activism.  

According to their website, IGNITE is “the nation’s leading organization harnessing political ambition, community building and leadership skills among young women and girls.” The organization works to drive political engagement among young women through educating them on politics, registering them to vote and preparing them to run for office.  

The Key Women Stoking the Fire 

President of the TxWes chapter of IGNITE, senior history and political science major Aubrey Hansen’s story is perhaps the embodiment of IGNITE’s mission. A chapter of IGNITE existed years ago on campus; however, following the pandemic, the chapter disbanded. Looking for a vehicle to harness her activism, Hansen took it upon herself to revive IGNITE at TxWes in Spring 2024.  

“If anyone feels strongly about something, they shouldn’t sit around and wait for a change,” Hansen said. 

This determination has not always come naturally to Hansen. In fact, it has been her experience being president of IGNITE that has emboldened her. 

“I came into college quite soft-spoken and shy,” Hansen said. “Now taking on this leadership position where I’m able to help other girls and women step into their own voice and confidence, it really does mean a lot to me.” 

Often leading by example, Hansen volunteers as a voter registrar. She plans to take a trip to the Tarrant County Election Center with the rest of TxWes IGNITE to get the other members certified as well for the midterm elections.  

“[Being a leader] means not backing down,” Hansen said. “As a woman in a leadership position you have to be confident in yourself and what you stand for enough to not let your voice be diminished.” 

The TxWes chapter of IGNITE currently has eight official members. They are currently looking to elect a new program’s chair who would be responsible for recruiting new members. 

“This is a small university, so membership is still something that we are working on,” Hansen said. “Last year we lost three [members] to graduating.” 

Despite its size, TxWes IGNITE is burgeoning with budding leaders just like Hansen. Junior political science major Raelynn Samsill serves as vice president of TxWes IGNITE and aspires to hold political office one day. 

“As a young woman who is working towards a future career in law and government, IGNITE embodies everything I aim to achieve for myself,” Samsill said. “The other amazing women in our chapter at TXWES make you want to interact and take charge even if it’s your worse day or you’re feeling unsure. The community of IGNITE is my biggest help in fostering my leadership skills.” 

IGNITE places an emphasis on bipartisanship. Their website states: “We believe innovation and creativity are enhanced by diversity of thought and collaboration. We embrace new opportunities, and welcome new perspectives…” 

“IGNITE is about every woman, no matter personal beliefs or level of involvement in government,” Samsill said. “Expanding horizons and recognizing all women is what makes IGNITE such a great and successful organization, and it’s taught me how to implement this way of thinking.” 

The faculty adviser of IGNITE is Dr. Michelle Payne, associate professor of political science and coordinator of government and legal Studies at TxWes. 

“As someone who has lived through both the evolution of freedom for women, and now the devolution of those freedoms…,” Payne said. “…I cannot think of anything more important to safeguard and promote than women’s rights, freedoms, and voice, no matter the partisanship of each individual.” 

IGNITE in Action: Fostering Political Engagement, Education and Sisterhood 

TxWes IGNITE has been active in pursuing its goals of eliciting political education and engagement this semester. On Sept. 5-7, members attended the Texas Tribune Festival—an annual celebration of politics and public policy held in Austin, Texas. While there, members attended various political conferences and events, even meeting prominent female leaders such as Nancy Pelosi. On Sept. 10, they co-hosted a Presidential Debate Watch Party which saw over 70 attendees. These experiences have worked to create a bond and tight-knit community among the organization’s members. 

“The collective character of the group is actually one of my favorite parts of being an adviser,” Payne said. “These women are our future… they are bright, inciteful, inspirational and kind-hearted… they give me hope or our future, and the future of women’s rights in our country, in particular.” 

Despite being the organization’s inaugural semester, IGNITE hit the ground running in Spring 2024. First, they visited the Texas Women in Politics Museum at Texas Women’s University. Additionally, they met former Senator and TxWes Alumni Beverly Powell who currently works on campus as assistant to the president for external affairs. Above all, the various events that TxWes IGNITE hosts and attends to promote political education among its members. 

“If I were to be asked what I thought the number one threat to society or democracy going forward is, I feel it’s ignorance or lack of education,” Hansen said. “When there’s a large group of people who are uneducated or misinformed, it leads them to be more susceptible to be manipulated by whoever is in power.” 

Later this semester, IGNITE plans to meet with Dr. Emily Messer, president of Texas Wesleyan and a local epitome of IGNITE’s vision for female leadership.  

“We are seeing progress, and I think it’s really empowering and encouraging for younger women interested in politics,” Hansen said. 

True to their message, TxWes IGNITE has ambitious plans for the future. Among them are making Texas Wesleyan a polling site for the midterm elections. 

The organization’s first official meeting of the semester is tentatively scheduled for the coming weeks. For more information or to join IGNITE, reach out to Hansen or Samsill  

“Women are Woman’s best ally unless you actively choose to not be civically engaged.” Samsill said. “Then one can become Woman’s strongest adversary.” 

Kehinde Hopkins
Kehinde Hopkins, Content Producer
Kehinde Hopkins is a sophomore English and Mass Communication major at Texas Wesleyan University. Born and raised in Dallas, Kehinde is also a player on the Texas Wesleyan Men's Soccer Team. Deeply fascinated by the boundless gift that is writing, working for the Rambler has afforded him a platform to exercise such. After graduating, he hopes to become a music journalist to further explore his relationship with writing.