Texas Wesleyan welcomes women’s volleyball SAC conference championship this November

Alexis Bernal The Rams win against nationally ranked teams in the home opener, the Texas Two-Step volleyball tournament.

The Sid Richardson Center will host the Sooner Athletic Conference (SAC) women’s volleyball tournament and championship from Nov. 12-16, following the Rams’ victory in the 2023-24 season.

This is the first time Texas Wesleyan has hosted the women’s volleyball conference tournament. Teams can only host the event if they won the conference tournament the previous year. Currently, Nelson University leads the standings with a 15-game winning streak, followed by Texas Wesleyan with a three-game streak and Wayland with a five-game streak. Mid-America Christian and Oklahoma City complete the top five.

“I feel good about the current standings. I mean, we finished second last year and then won the tournament,” said Ricky Dotson, Texas Wesleyan’s athletic director. “I think this year we are in a very similar position. We are in second place, and Nelson University was leading, as they are now, so I think it kind of shapes up similar to how it did a year ago.”

Eight teams will make the conference tournament. The first-round games will be played at home sites, so the top four teams will host the next four. The winners will travel to Texas Wesleyan’s campus.

On Friday, Nov. 15, there will be two games, and the winners will advance to the conference championship on Saturday, Nov. 16.

“Our teamwork is definitely our greatest strength,” said Ruby O’Brien, a business management and marketing senior who is also one of the SAC representatives on the volleyball team. “It’s what keeps us together and allows us to support one another.”

Following Nelson University, Texas Wesleyan is second in the conference and hopes to win the tournament to repeat last year’s success.

“I’m pleased with our current standings, but I believe there’s always room for improvement,” said Aminah Orozco, the women’s volleyball head coach. “Our focus is on maintaining our performance and continuing to grow as a team as we head into the tournament.”

This year’s tournament is historic, as the team has never won or hosted this conference championship before.

“It’s incredibly exciting to host the conference tournament here. Having our home crowd support will create a thrilling atmosphere, and I know our players will be energized by the presence of family, friends, and fans,” Orozco said. “It’s a great opportunity for us to showcase our talent and make our community proud.”

