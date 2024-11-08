New Head Coach Brad Sherrod leads Texas Wesleyan Football to a historic season

In Fort Worth, Texas Wesleyan Rams Football is making history under the new leadership of Head Coach Brad Sherrod.

Sherrod has guided the team to a 9-0 season thus far and made the playoffs for the first in program history following their Nov. 9 victory over the Langston Lions.

This marks Sherrod’s first head coaching role in his 30-year long career. A role where Sherrod aims to impact his players both on and off the field.

“I’ve always had the ambition to be a head coach because it’s an opportunity to mentor and be a role model in young men’s lives,” Sherrod said. “Thankfully, Texas Wesleyan has given me the opportunity to do that.”

Coaches and players have felt the impact of Sherrod’s leadership. Michael Rosas, chief of staff and linebackers coach said Sherrod is highly respected by all of the coaching staff. Rosas said his coaching style garners respect from his players.

Sir Hill, a junior business management major, expressed what his impact has been like from the beginning.

“First meeting him, I feel like he was prepared to take the job like he was raised to be a head coach,” Hill said. “He actually had a plan and is executing the plan perfectly being we’re undefeated so far.”

Aj Bobb, a senior criminal justice major, shared a similar sentiment, recalling Sherrod’s motivating pre-game advice.

“One thing he always tells us before a game is: ‘go out there and play with all your effort don’t worry about making mistakes I’ll take full responsibility for those,’” Bobb said. “That gives us confidence to play our best.”

Jay Reed, a senior business admission major, shared how Sherrod’s influence extends beyond the field.

“He gives us his life lessons and advice, and he’ll try to pour [his efforts] into us. He always says pour into the team. So, he tried his best to do what he preached,” Reed said. “I had a lot of conversations with him, and I feel like what he poured into me made me a better person, and let me have a better perspective on how to move in life.”

Sherrod, whose goals for the team reach beyond football, shared how he is focused on creating lasting values and academic success for his student-athletes. “Outside of football our goals are that we’re graduating our student-athletes at a high rate,” Sherrod said. “We also want to create young men that would be serviced in the community and give them the opportunity to make an impact.”

Sherrod’s strategy has also seen success on the field with the Rams achieving a program-high score of 80-0 this season. His coaching approach emphasizes consistency and humility.

“Football wise, we focus on winning regularly, staying humble, and stacking good days on top of good days,” Sherrod said. “Our goal has always been to compete at the national level, and to do that, you got to win week in and week out and you got to play some of your best ball.”

Dedication to details and discipline is emphasized in Sherrod’s coaching philosophy, which Hill said has helped him grow as a player.

“He coaches hard, but that just means that he cares,” Hill said. “He consistently pushes the little things and like the little things will turn to the big things. Harping on those little things, has made me a better football player.”

As the Rams continue their historic season, Sherrod reflects and remains impressed by the team’s progress.

“I’m proud of the way we work and things that we’re putting together, hopefully we can continue to keep striving to get better every day,” Sherrod said. “I give credit to how hard they’re working because it’s up to them if we win or lose based on how they play. We’re always going to give opportunities for them to go out and be successful.”

