Vibrant rangoli designs light up the path at Texas Wesleyan’s Diwali Festival of Lights celebration.
Student diversity and inclusion program hosts Diwali Festival of Lights celebration honoring deities
November 8, 2024
Students look on as electoral college votes are tallied up for the presidential candidates.
Election watch party captivates students, faculty
November 7, 2024
Senior guitar performance major Quintion Greschuk prepares for his recital on Thurs, Nov.7 at 7:30 p.m. [courtesy of Alexis Ahuyon]
Senior prepares for recital 
November 6, 2024
The faculty recital on Oct.25 presented pianist and chair of the Music Department Dr. Ilka Araujo.
Faculty recital expresses varieties of vibrance
October 29, 2024
The Texas Wesleyan Chamber Singers and I.M. Terrell’s “A Cappella Choir” sing the closing song “Sure on this Shining Night.”
Review: ‘From the Heart’ performance fosters emotion 
October 12, 2024
News Engagement Day occurs annually on the first Tuesday of October.
News Engagement Day highlights importance of staying informed
October 4, 2024
Texas Wesleyan Head Coach Brad Sherrod, a 30-year coaching veteran, leads the Rams to their first-ever 9-0 season and playoff berth after defeating Langston on Nov. 9.
New Head Coach Brad Sherrod leads Texas Wesleyan Football to a historic season
November 12, 2024
Sophomore finance major Thiago Uieda presses the new dumbbells in the Morton Fitness Center.
Morton Fitness Center receives new equipment 
October 30, 2024
The Rams win against nationally ranked teams in the home opener, the Texas Two-Step volleyball tournament.
Texas Wesleyan welcomes women’s volleyball SAC conference championship this November
October 28, 2024
Senior Quinton Greschuk plays “Gavotte in A Major,” which he wrote.
Review: Quinton Greschuk performs senior recital
November 8, 2024
From left, Ian Kooistra as Henry, the daughter’s friend; Lauren Hunt as Natalie Goodman, the daughter; and Peri E. Zachmeyer as the mother, rehearse their roles last week. (Photo courtesy Jacob Rivera-Sanchez)
Texas Wesleyan Theatre Wesleyan to Present “Next to Normal,” Tackling Mental Health and Family Dynamics
November 5, 2024
Theater students like Rocky Olguin, sophomore theater major, participate in tap dance number towards the end of the “Fresher We Are.”
Fall 2024 ‘Fresher We Are’ highlights Wesleyan student life, first-year students 
October 31, 2024
IGNITE members attend the Texas Tribune Festival on Sept 5-7 in Austin, Texas. Photos courtesy of Aubrey Hansen
IGNITE sparks the fire for women in politics on campus
October 24, 2024
Risa Brown with the card of her new book Polytechnic Days: Texas Wesleyan’s Third Decade, 1910-1920. Photo courtesy Risa Brown
New Book Chronicles Texas Wesleyan University’s Early Years
October 18, 2024
Members of the Provost Office, Tammy Titlow (left), Ashley Babb, and Cynthia Cedillo, assist fall 2024 graduates by directing them to office representatives who are there to help them.
Grad Kick Off furnishes seniors for upcoming fall graduation 
October 12, 2024
Dennis Miles, reference & instruction librarian, presents the first presentation among the Library Instruction Workshop, APA Style Overview.
Texas Wesleyan APA Style workshop provides hands-on citation training
October 12, 2024
Students gather around on-campus dining options in Gina's Cafe located on the first floor of the Martin University Center (MUC).
Students locate resources on campus
September 9, 2024
The Rams’ offensive line and the Stallions’ defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021
New Head Coach Brad Sherrod leads Texas Wesleyan Football to a historic season

Alexis Bernal, Content ProducerNovember 12, 2024
Under the guidance of Head Coach Brad Sherrod, Texas Wesleyan Football achieves a historic season, with players crediting his leadership and mentorship on and off the field. (Alexis Bernal)

In Fort Worth, Texas Wesleyan Rams Football is making history under the new leadership of Head Coach Brad Sherrod 

Sherrod has guided the team to a 9-0 season thus far and made the playoffs for the first in program history following their Nov. 9 victory over the Langston Lions. 

This marks Sherrod’s first head coaching role in his 30-year long career. A role where Sherrod aims to impact his players both on and off the field. 

I’ve always had the ambition to be a head coach because it’s an opportunity to mentor and be a role model in young men’s lives,” Sherrod said. “Thankfully, Texas Wesleyan has given me the opportunity to do that.” 

Coaches and players have felt the impact of Sherrod’s leadership. Michael Rosas, chief of staff and linebackers coach said Sherrod is highly respected by all of the coaching staff. Rosas said his coaching style garners respect from his players. 

Sir Hill, a junior business management major, expressed what his impact has been like from the beginning. 

“First meeting him, I feel like he was prepared to take the job like he was raised to be a head coach,” Hill said. “He actually had a plan and is executing the plan perfectly being we’re undefeated so far.” 

Aj Bobb, a senior criminal justice major, shared a similar sentiment, recalling Sherrod’s motivating pre-game advice. 

“One thing he always tells us before a game is: ‘go out there and play with all your effort don’t worry about making mistakes I’ll take full responsibility for those,’” Bobb said. “That gives us confidence to play our best.”  

Jay Reed, a senior business admission major, shared how Sherrod’s influence extends beyond the field. 

“He gives us his life lessons and advice, and he’ll try to pour [his efforts] into us. He always says pour into the team. So, he tried his best to do what he preached,” Reed said. “I had a lot of conversations with him, and I feel like what he poured into me made me a better person, and let me have a better perspective on how to move in life.” 

Sherrod, whose goals for the team reach beyond football, shared how he is focused on creating lasting values and academic success for his student-athletes. “Outside of football our goals are that we’re graduating our student-athletes at a high rate,” Sherrod said. “We also want to create young men that would be serviced in the community and give them the opportunity to make an impact.” 

Sherrod’s strategy has also seen success on the field with the Rams achieving a program-high score of 80-0 this season. His coaching approach emphasizes consistency and humility. 

 “Football wise, we focus on winning regularly, staying humble, and stacking good days on top of good days,” Sherrod said. “Our goal has always been to compete at the national level, and to do that, you got to win week in and week out and you got to play some of your best ball.”  

Dedication to details and discipline is emphasized in Sherrod’s coaching philosophy, which Hill said has helped him grow as a player. 

“He coaches hard, but that just means that he cares,” Hill said. “He consistently pushes the little things and like the little things will turn to the big things. Harping on those little things, has made me a better football player.” 

As the Rams continue their historic season, Sherrod reflects and remains impressed by the team’s progress. 

“I’m proud of the way we work and things that we’re putting together, hopefully we can continue to keep striving to get better every day,” Sherrod said. “I give credit to how hard they’re working because it’s up to them if we win or lose based on how they play. We’re always going to give opportunities for them to go out and be successful.” 

For more information about Sherrod, you can visit RamSports. 

About the Contributor
Alexis Bernal
Alexis Bernal, Content Producer
Alexis Bernal is a senior at Texas Wesleyan University, majoring in Mass Communications. In addition, she is a member of the cheerleading team and is a social media manager.  Alexis is originally from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Her passion for sports reporting began while working for her previous school's newspaper and radio station, where she covered men's basketball, football, and volleyball. Now, she’s eager to connect with the Texas Wesleyan community and expand her reporting by covering the exciting stories happening on campus.