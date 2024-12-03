The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

The Rams defensive line anticipates the ball being snapped.
Wesleyan Rams fall in first playoff game in program history [42 – 33]
December 3, 2024
Some of the participating students formed groups to work together on the blankets.
GSA provides care packages for the needy
November 22, 2024
November 22, 2024
November 21, 2024
Forward Peyton Foster is fouled and shoots two free throws.
Lady Rams crush UNT Dallas at home [80 – 55]
November 21, 2024
October 30, 2024
The faculty recital on Oct.25 presented pianist and chair of the Music Department Dr. Ilka Araujo.
Faculty recital expresses varieties of vibrance
October 29, 2024
The Texas Wesleyan Chamber Singers and I.M. Terrell’s “A Cappella Choir” sing the closing song “Sure on this Shining Night.”
Review: ‘From the Heart’ performance fosters emotion 
October 12, 2024
October 7, 2024
News Engagement Day occurs annually on the first Tuesday of October.
News Engagement Day highlights importance of staying informed
October 4, 2024
December 4, 2024
The Rams defensive line anticipates the ball being snapped.
Wesleyan Rams fall in first playoff game in program history [42 – 33]
December 3, 2024
December 3, 2024
Terrance "Coach T" Davis has been head coach of the Texas Wesleyan cheer program since 2018. Photo courtesy of Terrance Davis
Texas Wesleyan cheer coach leads the team to history
December 3, 2024
November 21, 2024
Elyssa Williams has been deeply involved in the Texas Wesleyan music department. Performing as a part of the Ram Band, choir, Mariachi Band and more. Photo courtesy of Elyssa Williams
Elyssa Williams will be missed as her time at Texas Wesleyan ends
December 4, 2024
November 21, 2024
Music Brain Cafe members meet in the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building to discuss their musical journeys, successes, and challenges. Photo courtesy of Dr. Bradley Naylor.
Unwinding with Rhythm: Inside the Music Brain Café
November 19, 2024
Senior Quinton Greschuk plays “Gavotte in A Major,” which he wrote.
Review: Quinton Greschuk performs senior recital
November 8, 2024
Senior guitar performance major Quintion Greschuk prepares for his recital on Thurs, Nov.7 at 7:30 p.m. [courtesy of Alexis Ahuyon]
Senior prepares for recital 
November 6, 2024
December 4, 2024
Elyssa Williams has been deeply involved in the Texas Wesleyan music department. Performing as a part of the Ram Band, choir, Mariachi Band and more. Photo courtesy of Elyssa Williams
Elyssa Williams will be missed as her time at Texas Wesleyan ends
December 4, 2024
December 4, 2024
December 3, 2024
Terrance "Coach T" Davis has been head coach of the Texas Wesleyan cheer program since 2018. Photo courtesy of Terrance Davis
Texas Wesleyan cheer coach leads the team to history
December 3, 2024
November 20, 2024
November 5, 2024
November 5, 2024
October 29, 2024
October 3, 2024
December 19, 2022
The Rams’ offensive line and the Stallions’ defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
September 30, 2022
September 1, 2022
December 19, 2022
May 13, 2022
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
May 5, 2020
November 18, 2022
October 30, 2021
October 22, 2021
October 9, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021
Categories:

Texas Wesleyan cheer coach leads the team to history

Lauren ScottDecember 3, 2024
Terrance “Coach T” Davis has been head coach of the Texas Wesleyan cheer program since 2018. Photo courtesy of Terrance Davis

TxWes cheer team head coach, Terrance “Coach T” Davis, has seen it all.  

As coach, Davis has led the cheer team to its first ever national tournament, achieving three National Cheer Association (NCA) second place finishes and a College Classic national championship.  

Joseline Morales, a sophomore cheerleader and criminal justice major, describes Davis as being understanding and flexible with the cheerleaders, while remaining motivational.  

“Coach T is my cheer dad; he’s always supporting me,” Morales said. “He’s a great role model and the best coach I have ever had.”  

Davis is a huge factor in the TxWes community. His dedication to the athletic program is evident as he can always be found supporting the other teams, not just the cheerleading team.  

Kennidi Luster, a senior exercise science major, describes Terrance as being fun and youthful toward her and the team.  

“Coach T is very playful with us,” Luster said. “He knows when there is something I can do, and he always pushes me to do things that I haven’t.”  

Davis started helping the team back in 2018 and was friends with the former head coach, Carolyn Ikens. Davis trained the team in tumbling and stunts every year leading up to the spring competition. 

A year later, Ikens asked him to take the position as head coach which he accepted. 

“I prayed about it and thought about it, the rest was history,” Davis said.  

Wesleyan was not the beginning of Davis’ cheer coach journey. He started out at Weatherford College, back in 2009.  

“I fell in love with the sport,” Davis said.  

While great performances are always important to Davis, it’s the development of the team members that keeps him motivated. 

Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner, left, and Texas Wesleyan University Dean of Education Carlos Martinez attend a town hall introducing parents at Mitchell Boulevard Elementary to the Leadership Academy Network. Photo courtesy of Alexis Patterson of the S&G Group
Dr. Martinez’s 33-Year Commitment to Students and Education
Music Brain Cafe members meet in the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building to discuss their musical journeys, successes, and challenges. Photo courtesy of Dr. Bradley Naylor.
Unwinding with Rhythm: Inside the Music Brain Café
Jay Reed
Jay Reed tackles the transition from street sports to being a college athlete
The Rams defensive line anticipates the ball being snapped.
Wesleyan Rams fall in first playoff game in program history [42 – 33]
Forward Peyton Foster is fouled and shoots two free throws.
Lady Rams crush UNT Dallas at home [80 – 55]
Texas Wesleyan Head Coach Brad Sherrod, a 30-year coaching veteran, leads the Rams to their first-ever 9-0 season and playoff berth after defeating Langston on Nov. 9.
New Head Coach Brad Sherrod leads Texas Wesleyan Football to a historic season