Texas Wesleyan cheer coach leads the team to history

Terrance “Coach T” Davis has been head coach of the Texas Wesleyan cheer program since 2018. Photo courtesy of Terrance Davis

TxWes cheer team head coach, Terrance “Coach T” Davis, has seen it all.

As coach, Davis has led the cheer team to its first ever national tournament, achieving three National Cheer Association (NCA) second place finishes and a College Classic national championship.

Joseline Morales, a sophomore cheerleader and criminal justice major, describes Davis as being understanding and flexible with the cheerleaders, while remaining motivational.

“Coach T is my cheer dad; he’s always supporting me,” Morales said. “He’s a great role model and the best coach I have ever had.”

Davis is a huge factor in the TxWes community. His dedication to the athletic program is evident as he can always be found supporting the other teams, not just the cheerleading team.

Kennidi Luster, a senior exercise science major, describes Terrance as being fun and youthful toward her and the team.

“Coach T is very playful with us,” Luster said. “He knows when there is something I can do, and he always pushes me to do things that I haven’t.”

Davis started helping the team back in 2018 and was friends with the former head coach, Carolyn Ikens. Davis trained the team in tumbling and stunts every year leading up to the spring competition.

A year later, Ikens asked him to take the position as head coach which he accepted.

“I prayed about it and thought about it, the rest was history,” Davis said.

Wesleyan was not the beginning of Davis’ cheer coach journey. He started out at Weatherford College, back in 2009.

“I fell in love with the sport,” Davis said.

While great performances are always important to Davis, it’s the development of the team members that keeps him motivated.