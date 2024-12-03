The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

The Rams defensive line anticipates the ball being snapped.
Wesleyan Rams fall in first playoff game in program history [42 – 33]
December 3, 2024
Some of the participating students formed groups to work together on the blankets.
GSA provides care packages for the needy
November 22, 2024
The Clery Act requires campus crime to be reported, here's everything you need to know
The Clery Act requires campus crime to be reported, here’s everything you need to know
November 22, 2024
Winter Karaoke event set to bring holiday cheer to Texas Wesleyan University
Winter Karaoke event set to bring holiday cheer to Texas Wesleyan University
November 21, 2024
Forward Peyton Foster is fouled and shoots two free throws.
Lady Rams crush UNT Dallas at home [80 – 55]
November 21, 2024
Editorial: The upcoming presidential elections will have huge consequences for college students, here are three key issues 
Editorial: The upcoming presidential elections will have huge consequences for college students, here are three key issues 
October 30, 2024
The faculty recital on Oct.25 presented pianist and chair of the Music Department Dr. Ilka Araujo.
Faculty recital expresses varieties of vibrance
October 29, 2024
The Texas Wesleyan Chamber Singers and I.M. Terrell's "A Cappella Choir" sing the closing song "Sure on this Shining Night."
Review: 'From the Heart' performance fosters emotion 
October 12, 2024
Editorial: The college student vote is important
Editorial: The college student vote is important
October 7, 2024
News Engagement Day occurs annually on the first Tuesday of October.
News Engagement Day highlights importance of staying informed
October 4, 2024
Prioritizing mental health in student athletics
Prioritizing mental health in student athletics
December 4, 2024
The Rams defensive line anticipates the ball being snapped.
Wesleyan Rams fall in first playoff game in program history [42 – 33]
December 3, 2024
Cross country athlete Hayley Bentley forges lasting legacy
Cross country athlete Hayley Bentley forges lasting legacy
December 3, 2024
Terrance "Coach T" Davis has been head coach of the Texas Wesleyan cheer program since 2018. Photo courtesy of Terrance Davis
Texas Wesleyan cheer coach leads the team to history
December 3, 2024
Podcast: Girls on the Go
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Elyssa Williams has been deeply involved in the Texas Wesleyan music department. Performing as a part of the Ram Band, choir, Mariachi Band and more. Photo courtesy of Elyssa Williams
Elyssa Williams will be missed as her time at Texas Wesleyan ends
December 4, 2024
Winter Karaoke event set to bring holiday cheer to Texas Wesleyan University
Winter Karaoke event set to bring holiday cheer to Texas Wesleyan University
November 21, 2024
Music Brain Cafe members meet in the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building to discuss their musical journeys, successes, and challenges. Photo courtesy of Dr. Bradley Naylor.
Unwinding with Rhythm: Inside the Music Brain Café
November 19, 2024
Senior Quinton Greschuk plays "Gavotte in A Major," which he wrote.
Review: Quinton Greschuk performs senior recital
November 8, 2024
Senior guitar performance major Quintion Greschuk prepares for his recital on Thurs, Nov.7 at 7:30 p.m. [courtesy of Alexis Ahuyon]
Senior prepares for recital 
November 6, 2024
Prioritizing mental health in student athletics
Prioritizing mental health in student athletics
December 4, 2024
Elyssa Williams has been deeply involved in the Texas Wesleyan music department. Performing as a part of the Ram Band, choir, Mariachi Band and more. Photo courtesy of Elyssa Williams
Elyssa Williams will be missed as her time at Texas Wesleyan ends
December 4, 2024
Dudzinski passionate about writing and literature from young age
Dudzinski passionate about writing and literature from young age
December 4, 2024
Cross country athlete Hayley Bentley forges lasting legacy
Cross country athlete Hayley Bentley forges lasting legacy
December 3, 2024
Terrance "Coach T" Davis has been head coach of the Texas Wesleyan cheer program since 2018. Photo courtesy of Terrance Davis
Texas Wesleyan cheer coach leads the team to history
December 3, 2024
Texas Wesleyan Sweeps Nelson to claim back-to-back SAC Titles
Texas Wesleyan Sweeps Nelson to claim back-to-back SAC Titles
November 20, 2024
Wesleyan pep rally celebrates student life, Halloween spirit
Wesleyan pep rally celebrates student life, Halloween spirit
November 5, 2024
Halloween Homecoming Special Episode 2024
Halloween Homecoming Special Episode 2024
November 5, 2024
Rams Men's Basketball opens their season with win [87-80] against Dallas Christian
Rams Men’s Basketball opens their season with win [87-80] against Dallas Christian
October 29, 2024
Rams tie Oklahoma City University Stars 1-1
Rams tie Oklahoma City University Stars 1-1
October 3, 2024
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
The Rams' offensive line and the Stallions' defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
September 30, 2022
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
September 1, 2022
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Special episode: RMG Rants
Special episode: RMG Rants
November 18, 2022
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
October 30, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
October 22, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
October 9, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don't Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021
Prioritizing mental health in student athletics

Christina DiazDecember 4, 2024
Lucía Larruscain

Freshman women's soccer midfielder Isabella Kingsakongthong sat on the edge of her bed, feeling the weight of her recent ankle injury—her second sprain in weeks. As her team prepared for their first conference game against John Brown University, she expressed frustration, "I just want to play," she said.  

Isabella, who majors in sports communication, said balancing soccer and academics had always been challenging, but the injury intensified the pressure. The stress from both school and sports affected her well-being. 

"Academics haven't been too stressful yet, but I procrastinate a lot," Isabella said. "If you don't feel good mentally, it affects everything—your performance in class and on the field."    

Isabella managed her stress through prayer, this spiritual connection offered comfort, but the support of her team was equally vital.  

"I talk to God because he is in control," she said. "My coach is very understanding. I feel like I can talk to him about how I feel."  

Women's soccer head coach Katie Baugh emphasized the growing importance of mental health, particularly after the pandemic. 

 "I've learned to prioritize mental health and ensure the girls are okay," Baugh said. "Before 2020, it wasn't taken as seriously in sports, but I've seen a shift. Now, it's crucial to understand and prioritize well-being."  

This perspective resonated with both Isabella and her teammate, first-year defender Kathryn Cameron. Cameron, an education major, shared her own challenges in balancing academics and athletics.  

"Trying to stay on top of homework, especially with away games, is stressful," Cameron said. "Stress makes me super anxious, and that impacts my performance." 

Both athletes recognized the need for increased mental health awareness in their environment. Despite the shift, Isabella and Cameron noted gaps in knowledge about mental health resources available to student-athletes.  

"I know a little about the resources, but I wouldn't know where to go if I needed help," Cameron said.  

Isabella echoed this concern, expressing a desire for more visibility and engagement from the athletic department.  

"We need more interactions. I feel like I don't know any of them," she said. 

As game day approached, Isabella committed to being proactive about her mental health. 

"Having a dedicated week for mental health could really help us connect," Cameron said.   

Both Isabella and Cameron's experiences highlight the necessity of mental health awareness among student-athletes. As Isabella prepared for her game, she felt empowered, knowing she was not alone in her struggles. Together, they hope to foster a culture that prioritizes well-being, supporting one another both on and off the field.  

Texas Wesleyan University offers both medical care and mental health resources. The campus counseling center, located at 3100 E Rosedale next to the main campus, provides accessible personal counseling for all active students. Additionally, the university's timely care virtual medical office is included in tuition. 

For immediate support, students can contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 (for Spanish, call 1-888-628-9454). 

Other Helpful Links and Numbers: 

ULife – Online Resource for Student Mental Health
www.texassuicideprevention.org – Texas Suicide Prevention
MHMR Tarrant County – 817-569-4451
Text "GO" to 741741 

Elyssa Williams has been deeply involved in the Texas Wesleyan music department. Performing as a part of the Ram Band, choir, Mariachi Band and more. Photo courtesy of Elyssa Williams
Elyssa Williams will be missed as her time at Texas Wesleyan ends
Dudzinski passionate about writing and literature from young age
Dudzinski passionate about writing and literature from young age
Cross country athlete Hayley Bentley forges lasting legacy
Cross country athlete Hayley Bentley forges lasting legacy
Terrance "Coach T" Davis has been head coach of the Texas Wesleyan cheer program since 2018. Photo courtesy of Terrance Davis
Texas Wesleyan cheer coach leads the team to history
Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner, left, and Texas Wesleyan University Dean of Education Carlos Martinez attend a town hall introducing parents at Mitchell Boulevard Elementary to the Leadership Academy Network. Photo courtesy of Alexis Patterson of the S&G Group
Dr. Martinez's 33-Year Commitment to Students and Education
Michael Nguyen shows passion for building a competitive esports program at Texas Wesleyan University
Michael Nguyen shows passion for building a competitive esports program at Texas Wesleyan University
The Rams defensive line anticipates the ball being snapped.
Wesleyan Rams fall in first playoff game in program history [42 – 33]
Podcast: Girls on the Go
Podcast: Girls on the Go
Forward Peyton Foster is fouled and shoots two free throws.
Lady Rams crush UNT Dallas at home [80 – 55]
Texas Wesleyan Sweeps Nelson to claim back-to-back SAC Titles
Texas Wesleyan Sweeps Nelson to claim back-to-back SAC Titles
Podcast: Power of Community
Podcast: Power of Community
Texas Wesleyan Head Coach Brad Sherrod, a 30-year coaching veteran, leads the Rams to their first-ever 9-0 season and playoff berth after defeating Langston on Nov. 9.
New Head Coach Brad Sherrod leads Texas Wesleyan Football to a historic season
Lucía Larruscain
Lucía Larruscain, Content Producer
Lucía Larruscain is a Junior transfer born and raised in Madrid, Spain. After two years in Iowa, she moved to Texas to finish her degree in mass communication. She also plays golf for the school and she is very excited to work in the Rambler as writing and editing are a passion of hers. She is also looking forward to start building her career.