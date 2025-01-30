Rams baseball commemorates alumni players in victory against Swedes [12 – 2]

Thomas Parsons Players and coaches commemorate alumni players with “bloodline” jerseys, hats and hoodies.

On Jan. 25, the Wesleyan Rams baseball program defeated the Bethany College Swedes in the final game of a three-game series at Sycamore Park.

The Rams looked forward to sweeping the Swedes after two early wins against them, [4 – 0] and [8 – 3] the day before. With an outstanding performance by the pitching staff, who only allowed two runs in, the rest of the designated hitters were able to do their best to help secure another win.

“I felt like they were ready to get to have the opportunity to play for a sweep,” said Rams Head Baseball Coach Robert Garza. “We wanted to apply pressure early, and our pitching staff allowed us to be able to do that when we scored in the first inning that gave us the lead.”

Rams players dawned new jerseys with red stitched numbering that had the names of former Wesleyan baseball players on the back. Garza said the idea was to connect past players with current players.

“We wanted to truly honor people in the past that really sacrificed, worked hard, did everything we asked them to and were successful on and off the field,” Garza said.

Master’s student and starting pitcher Sutton Tidwell was satisfied with his performance on the mound.

“It’s early in the season, things will progress, and again we just got to keep doing the right things,” Tidwell said.

Ryan Flores, senior liberal studies major and Rams infielder, said it was important to make a crucial impact early to start the game.

“It’s really important since I’m the leadoff hitter, to get the guys going and let the guys behind me do what they’re supposed to do,” Flores said.

The Rams next game is against the Benedictine College Ravens on Jan. 31.