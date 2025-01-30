The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

Texas Wesleyan modifies p card policy for improved financial oversight
Texas Wesleyan modifies p card policy for improved financial oversight
January 30, 2025
Students share their on campus laundry experiences
January 30, 2025
Rams baseball commemorates alumni players in victory against Swedes [12 – 2]
January 27, 2025
Looking back on Texas Wesleyan football’s historic 2024 season
December 11, 2024
December 6, 2024
Opinion: TxWes community should save the strays
December 5, 2024
December 11, 2024
Golf coach Cornett reflects on life, career, battle with cancer
December 6, 2024
December 4, 2024
Wesleyan Rams fall in first playoff game in program history [42 – 33]
December 3, 2024
Elyssa Williams will be missed as her time at Texas Wesleyan ends
December 4, 2024
November 21, 2024
Unwinding with Rhythm: Inside the Music Brain Café
November 19, 2024
Review: Quinton Greschuk performs senior recital
November 8, 2024
Senior prepares for recital 
November 6, 2024
December 5, 2024
December 4, 2024
December 4, 2024
Rams baseball commemorates alumni players in victory against Swedes [12 – 2]

Thomas Parsons, Co-Broadcast DirectorJanuary 27, 2025
Thomas Parsons
Players and coaches commemorate alumni players with “bloodline” jerseys, hats and hoodies.

On Jan. 25, the Wesleyan Rams baseball program defeated the Bethany College Swedes in the final game of a three-game series at Sycamore Park.  

The Rams looked forward to sweeping the Swedes after two early wins against them, [4 – 0] and [8 – 3] the day before. With an outstanding performance by the pitching staff, who only allowed two runs in, the rest of the designated hitters were able to do their best to help secure another win.

“I felt like they were ready to get to have the opportunity to play for a sweep,” said Rams Head Baseball Coach Robert Garza. “We wanted to apply pressure early, and our pitching staff allowed us to be able to do that when we scored in the first inning that gave us the lead.” 

Rams players dawned new jerseys with red stitched numbering that had the names of former Wesleyan baseball players on the back. Garza said the idea was to connect past players with current players. 

“We wanted to truly honor people in the past that really sacrificed, worked hard, did everything we asked them to and were successful on and off the field,” Garza said.

Sutten Tidwell, Rams starting pitcher (jersey no. 29) throws two strikeouts and allows zero runs in four innings. (Thomas Parsons)

Master’s student and starting pitcher Sutton Tidwell was satisfied with his performance on the mound. 

“It’s early in the season, things will progress, and again we just got to keep doing the right things,” Tidwell said.

Ryan Flores, senior liberal studies major and Rams infielder, said it was important to make a crucial impact early to start the game.  

“It’s really important since I’m the leadoff hitter, to get the guys going and let the guys behind me do what they’re supposed to do,” Flores said.

The Rams next game is against the Benedictine College Ravens on Jan. 31. 

Rams infielder Ryan Flores rounds second base as he hits a triple to set the Rams in scoring position. (Thomas Parsons)

  

 

