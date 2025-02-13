Charging ahead of the herd: Former Texas Wesleyan Ram Donovan Isom powers his way to the pros

Alexis Bernal Donovan Isom returns to Texas Wesleyan for heartwarming visit with the Rams football team.

Starting quarterback for the Texas Wesleyan Rams football team in the 2018-19 season, Donovan Isom played a significant part in rebuilding a program which was dormant for 75 years.

After receiving a master’s from TxWes, an opportunity arose to take his talents to the next level overseas. He played professionally as the starting quarterback for the Berlin Rebels in the German Football League (GFL) (2021-2023).

Isom said his experience reviving the Rams football program gave him the opportunity to extend his playing career to the professional level.

“The Texas Wesleyan Rams football program was a pivotal part of contributing to my professional success and growth as a leader,” Isom said.

Carson Rodgers, junior mathematics major and quarterback for the Rams football team, recently met Isom and described the impact he made at TxWes and his career success as inspiring.

“I think it’s important to see Isom’s success playing at the next level,” Rodgers said. “It’s a goal I’ve also set for myself.”

During the 2020 NFL draft, Isom became the first TxWes football player to have a Pro Day. Though he did not make an NFL roster, he remains the first Rams football player to play professionally.

During the 2021 GFL season with the Berlin Rebels, Isom threw for 2,686 yards, 26 touchdowns, and four interceptions, adding 10 rushing touchdowns in 10 games.

“Isom is tough to bring down as a quarterback and showed off his arm talent last season, earning a passer rating of 121,” European League of Football reported (2022). “His physicality in short-yardage situations, in particular, is a weapon Berlin Thunder could use.”

Michael Rosas, Texas Wesleyan football’s chief of staff and coach for linebackers and strength and movement, said the program was fortunate to have Isom on the team, citing his talent and dynamic personality.

“He wanted to help build the program from the ground up,” Rosas said. “Having him on the team, from his first visit to earning his masters, was a phenomenal experience for the Rams football program.”

Now, Isom is the starting quarterback for the University of West England Bullets. As one of the leaders of the UK’s top college football team, he guided them to a dominant 104-0 victory over Leeds Beckett Carnegie last season (2023).

Isom has proven to be a dual-threat athlete. His skills on the field are exceptional, but so is his commitment to his education. The dynamic signal caller is working toward a second master’s degree, this one in cybersecurity.

To read more about Donovan Isom you can visit CBSSports.com