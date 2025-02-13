Theater Wesleyan to premiere “Letters from the Library,” a student-written play inspired by history

Camila Nguyen Trinity Chenault, the play’s lead, reads through her script during a rehearsal for “Letters from the Library”. The production explores untold stories through the power of letters. [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]

Letters from the Library, an original play by Texas Wesleyan University senior Mercedes Kuhn, will make its debut on Feb. 19 as part of Theater Wesleyan’s 2024-2025 season.

The production, written, designed, and performed entirely by students, brings to life a heartfelt romance story inspired by historical events while exploring themes of resilience, human connection and self-discovery. Directed by Cheryl Penland, a Texas Wesleyan alumna and retired theater teacher, Letters from the Library marks a milestone for the university’s theater department, continuing its tradition of showcasing student-written works.

“This is a fully student-created play, from the writing to the design to the performances,” said Dr. Joe Brown, Chair of Theater Wesleyan. “It started as a small class project, and now it has developed into a full production with student designers working on scenery, lights, props, and costumes. It’s been a joy to watch it come to life.”

Set in 1930s rural Kentucky, the play originated from a writing prompt in Texas Wesleyan theater professor Connie Whitt Lambert’s playwriting class. Later, Kuhn was encouraged to expand her response to the prompt. She developed a short script which eventually became a full work.

“As soon as I read that draft, I knew what a special story this was,” Lambert said. “We are dedicated to encouraging and supporting student playwrights, and whenever possible, we fully produce an original student work as part of that development.”

For Kuhn, the writing process was an unexpected journey.

“I had never heard of the history behind this story before,” she said. “It all started with a simple writing prompt, a picture, and a link to do some research. That’s when I discovered an incredible moment in history, and I knew I had to write about it.”

Despite the historical inspiration, Kuhn emphasized that the play is a fictionalized story, with original characters and events.

“I took inspiration from real-life events, but the characters and their struggles are their own,” Kuhn said. “I hope audiences will see themselves in the characters and connect with their journey.”

Among the actors bringing the story to life is Trinity Chenault, who plays Harriet, a woman navigating societal expectations and personal desires.

“She is an educated woman who had ambitions that got derailed due to life,” Chenault said. “She craves normality and social stability but also fantasizes about being more than her society allows her to be.”

Chenault found deep personal connections to her role.

“Having to untrain a thought process is so hard to do,” she said. “I related to Harriet because, for me, certain important people in my life deemed what was ‘right’ or ‘wrong.’ Having to open your mind to make room for what your heart wants is really what I connect to.”

Chenault also took on a dual role in the production, serving as the costume designer. She meticulously researched Pack Horse Librarians, Appalachian women, and miners from the 1930s to create historically accurate costumes.

“I used inspiration from real Pack Horse Librarians,” she said. “There is a class and labor difference, and I wanted that to be evident. I also utilized color to help portray time jumps and people’s moods.”

Balancing both acting and costume design has been a challenge, but Chenault finds it rewarding.

“It’s hard,” she said. “It’s like constant problem-solving, and it makes me realize how tedious this process is from a designer’s standpoint. But I would 100% do this again.”

The production will feature an intimate staging design to create a more immersive experience for the audience.

“We’ve moved the set very close to the audience, so they feel like they’re right inside the cabin where the story unfolds,” Brown said. “It makes the emotions and relationships even more powerful.”

Marketing and recruitment manager Jacob E. Sanchez highlighted how Letters from the Library continues Theater Wesleyan’s legacy of developing original productions.

“This is a premiere,” Sanchez said. “It has never been seen or heard before by a paying audience, and it’s exciting for our students to work on something entirely new—both as actors and designers.”

Chenault hopes the play leaves a lasting impact on the audience.

“I hope the audience leaves with an open mind,” she said. “That this box they may have tried to fit in isn’t worth a dime. Live without being suffocated by the fear of judgment. It’s okay to be you.”

Letters from the Library runs from Feb. 19-25 at Texas Wesleyan University. Students can have their free ticket by using the code SGA at checkout, thanks to a collaboration with the Student Government Association.

For tickets and more information, visit txwes.edu/theatre.