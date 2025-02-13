The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

The Rambler
Trinity Chenault, the play's lead, reads through her script during a rehearsal for "Letters from the Library". The production explores untold stories through the power of letters. [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
Theater Wesleyan to premiere “Letters from the Library,” a student-written play inspired by history
February 13, 2025
Goldline and Ram Band seniors were honored for senior day along with the wrestling and basketball seniors.
Packed Sid Richardson crowd cheers on senior Rams for Senior Day
February 12, 2025
(From left) Shannon Gower, Jennifer Murphy, Wanda Talton and Monica Paul introduced themselves to the audience.
Student athletes, coaches celebrate “Women in Sports Day” with dinner and panel discussion
February 6, 2025
Designated hitter, Brandon Rincones gets ready to swing at a pitch thrown by the Ravens pitching staff.
Rams sweep Ravens with dominant victory to cap four-game series [9 – 0]
February 6, 2025
Senior business major Taryn Wills takes a free throw.
Lady Rams hold on to defeat Steers at home [70 – 64]
February 6, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine’s Day Special
February 14, 2025
Stray animals can be found roaming around campus at all times of the day.
Opinion: TxWes community should save the strays
December 5, 2024
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
December 3, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk
Podcast: 20s Talk
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Girls on the Go
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Goldline and Ram Band seniors were honored for senior day along with the wrestling and basketball seniors.
Packed Sid Richardson crowd cheers on senior Rams for Senior Day
February 12, 2025
Eugene Frier, director of esports at Texas Wesleyan University, sits at his desk in the TXWES Esports office. Since launching the program in 2018, Frier has helped shape it into a thriving, community-driven space for students beyond just competitive gaming.
Eugene Frier builds competition, community, legacy as TXWES Esports director
February 10, 2025
Donovan Isom returns to Texas Wesleyan for heartwarming visit with the Rams football team.
Charging ahead of the herd: Former Texas Wesleyan Ram Donovan Isom powers his way to the pros
February 7, 2025
(From left) Shannon Gower, Jennifer Murphy, Wanda Talton and Monica Paul introduced themselves to the audience.
Student athletes, coaches celebrate “Women in Sports Day” with dinner and panel discussion
February 6, 2025
Designated hitter, Brandon Rincones gets ready to swing at a pitch thrown by the Ravens pitching staff.
Rams sweep Ravens with dominant victory to cap four-game series [9 – 0]
February 6, 2025
Trinity Chenault, the play's lead, reads through her script during a rehearsal for "Letters from the Library". The production explores untold stories through the power of letters. [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
Theater Wesleyan to premiere “Letters from the Library,” a student-written play inspired by history
February 13, 2025
Museum Director Brenda Sanders-Wise gives tour to patron, Stefanie Jones.
Black History Month Spotlight: The Lenora Rolla Heritage Center Museum showcases Tarrant County Black history
February 11, 2025
Elyssa Williams has been deeply involved in the Texas Wesleyan music department. Performing as a part of the Ram Band, choir, Mariachi Band and more. Photo courtesy of Elyssa Williams
Elyssa Williams will be missed as her time at Texas Wesleyan ends
December 4, 2024
Winter Karaoke event set to bring holiday cheer to Texas Wesleyan University
Winter Karaoke event set to bring holiday cheer to Texas Wesleyan University
November 21, 2024
Music Brain Cafe members meet in the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building to discuss their musical journeys, successes, and challenges. Photo courtesy of Dr. Bradley Naylor.
Unwinding with Rhythm: Inside the Music Brain Café
November 19, 2024
Museum Director Brenda Sanders-Wise gives tour to patron, Stefanie Jones.
Black History Month Spotlight: The Lenora Rolla Heritage Center Museum showcases Tarrant County Black history
February 11, 2025
Eugene Frier, director of esports at Texas Wesleyan University, sits at his desk in the TXWES Esports office. Since launching the program in 2018, Frier has helped shape it into a thriving, community-driven space for students beyond just competitive gaming.
Eugene Frier builds competition, community, legacy as TXWES Esports director
February 10, 2025
Donovan Isom returns to Texas Wesleyan for heartwarming visit with the Rams football team.
Charging ahead of the herd: Former Texas Wesleyan Ram Donovan Isom powers his way to the pros
February 7, 2025
The Student Athlete Advisory Committee representatives convene for a monthly meeting. [Photo courtesy of Dr. Jill Gerloff]
Student Athlete Advisory Committee initiates community, camaraderie, change for student athletes
February 4, 2025
Dominic Chavez (left) and Braeden Baller (right) establish personal bond through wrestling, leadership, and camaraderie.
Chavez corrals love, empathy, no.1 NAIA ranking; first time in school history
February 3, 2025
Goldline and Ram Band seniors were honored for senior day along with the wrestling and basketball seniors.
Packed Sid Richardson crowd cheers on senior Rams for Senior Day
February 12, 2025
Looking back on Texas Wesleyan football's historic 2024 season
Looking back on Texas Wesleyan football’s historic 2024 season
December 11, 2024
Texas Wesleyan Sweeps Nelson to claim back-to-back SAC Titles
Texas Wesleyan Sweeps Nelson to claim back-to-back SAC Titles
November 20, 2024
Wesleyan pep rally celebrates student life, Halloween spirit
Wesleyan pep rally celebrates student life, Halloween spirit
November 5, 2024
Halloween Homecoming Special Episode 2024
Halloween Homecoming Special Episode 2024
November 5, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine’s Day Special
February 14, 2025
Goldline and Ram Band seniors were honored for senior day along with the wrestling and basketball seniors.
Packed Sid Richardson crowd cheers on senior Rams for Senior Day
February 12, 2025
Podcast: Girls on the Go
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Long-time Wesleyan Professor shares supernatural tales
Long-time Wesleyan Professor shares supernatural tales
November 1, 2024
Valentine's Day Special Episode 2024
Valentine’s Day Special Episode 2024
February 14, 2024
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine’s Day Special
February 14, 2025
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
December 3, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk
Podcast: 20s Talk
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Girls on the Go
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Power of Community
Podcast: Power of Community
November 19, 2024
The Rambler
The Rambler
Categories:

Theater Wesleyan to premiere “Letters from the Library,” a student-written play inspired by history

Camila Nguyen, Content ProducerFebruary 13, 2025
Camila Nguyen
Trinity Chenault, the play’s lead, reads through her script during a rehearsal for “Letters from the Library”. The production explores untold stories through the power of letters. [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]

Letters from the Library, an original play by Texas Wesleyan University senior Mercedes Kuhn, will make its debut on Feb. 19 as part of Theater Wesleyan’s 2024-2025 season.  

The production, written, designed, and performed entirely by students, brings to life a heartfelt romance story inspired by historical events while exploring themes of resilience, human connection and self-discovery. Directed by Cheryl Penland, a Texas Wesleyan alumna and retired theater teacher, Letters from the Library marks a milestone for the university’s theater department, continuing its tradition of showcasing student-written works. 

“This is a fully student-created play, from the writing to the design to the performances,” said Dr. Joe Brown, Chair of Theater Wesleyan. “It started as a small class project, and now it has developed into a full production with student designers working on scenery, lights, props, and costumes. It’s been a joy to watch it come to life.” 

Set in 1930s rural Kentucky, the play originated from a writing prompt in Texas Wesleyan theater professor Connie Whitt Lambert’s playwriting class. Later, Kuhn was encouraged to expand her response to the prompt. She developed a short script which eventually became a full work. 

“As soon as I read that draft, I knew what a special story this was,” Lambert said. “We are dedicated to encouraging and supporting student playwrights, and whenever possible, we fully produce an original student work as part of that development.” 

For Kuhn, the writing process was an unexpected journey. 

“I had never heard of the history behind this story before,” she said. “It all started with a simple writing prompt, a picture, and a link to do some research. That’s when I discovered an incredible moment in history, and I knew I had to write about it.” 

Despite the historical inspiration, Kuhn emphasized that the play is a fictionalized story, with original characters and events. 

“I took inspiration from real-life events, but the characters and their struggles are their own,” Kuhn said. “I hope audiences will see themselves in the characters and connect with their journey.” 

Among the actors bringing the story to life is Trinity Chenault, who plays Harriet, a woman navigating societal expectations and personal desires. 

“She is an educated woman who had ambitions that got derailed due to life,” Chenault said. “She craves normality and social stability but also fantasizes about being more than her society allows her to be.” 

Chenault found deep personal connections to her role. 

“Having to untrain a thought process is so hard to do,” she said. “I related to Harriet because, for me, certain important people in my life deemed what was ‘right’ or ‘wrong.’ Having to open your mind to make room for what your heart wants is really what I connect to.” 

Chenault also took on a dual role in the production, serving as the costume designer. She meticulously researched Pack Horse Librarians, Appalachian women, and miners from the 1930s to create historically accurate costumes. 

“I used inspiration from real Pack Horse Librarians,” she said. “There is a class and labor difference, and I wanted that to be evident. I also utilized color to help portray time jumps and people’s moods.” 

Balancing both acting and costume design has been a challenge, but Chenault finds it rewarding. 

“It’s hard,” she said. “It’s like constant problem-solving, and it makes me realize how tedious this process is from a designer’s standpoint. But I would 100% do this again.” 

The production will feature an intimate staging design to create a more immersive experience for the audience. 

“We’ve moved the set very close to the audience, so they feel like they’re right inside the cabin where the story unfolds,” Brown said. “It makes the emotions and relationships even more powerful.” 

Marketing and recruitment manager Jacob E. Sanchez highlighted how Letters from the Library continues Theater Wesleyan’s legacy of developing original productions. 

“This is a premiere,” Sanchez said. “It has never been seen or heard before by a paying audience, and it’s exciting for our students to work on something entirely new—both as actors and designers.” 

Chenault hopes the play leaves a lasting impact on the audience. 

“I hope the audience leaves with an open mind,” she said. “That this box they may have tried to fit in isn’t worth a dime. Live without being suffocated by the fear of judgment. It’s okay to be you.” 

Letters from the Library runs from Feb. 19-25 at Texas Wesleyan University. Students can have their free ticket by using the code SGA at checkout, thanks to a collaboration with the Student Government Association. 

For tickets and more information, visit txwes.edu/theatre. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Museum Director Brenda Sanders-Wise gives tour to patron, Stefanie Jones.
Black History Month Spotlight: The Lenora Rolla Heritage Center Museum showcases Tarrant County Black history
Elyssa Williams has been deeply involved in the Texas Wesleyan music department. Performing as a part of the Ram Band, choir, Mariachi Band and more. Photo courtesy of Elyssa Williams
Elyssa Williams will be missed as her time at Texas Wesleyan ends
Winter Karaoke event set to bring holiday cheer to Texas Wesleyan University
Winter Karaoke event set to bring holiday cheer to Texas Wesleyan University
Music Brain Cafe members meet in the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building to discuss their musical journeys, successes, and challenges. Photo courtesy of Dr. Bradley Naylor.
Unwinding with Rhythm: Inside the Music Brain Café
Senior Quinton Greschuk plays “Gavotte in A Major,” which he wrote.
Review: Quinton Greschuk performs senior recital
Senior guitar performance major Quintion Greschuk prepares for his recital on Thurs, Nov.7 at 7:30 p.m. [courtesy of Alexis Ahuyon]
Senior prepares for recital 
More in News
Goldline and Ram Band seniors were honored for senior day along with the wrestling and basketball seniors.
Packed Sid Richardson crowd cheers on senior Rams for Senior Day
(From left) Shannon Gower, Jennifer Murphy, Wanda Talton and Monica Paul introduced themselves to the audience.
Student athletes, coaches celebrate “Women in Sports Day” with dinner and panel discussion
Designated hitter, Brandon Rincones gets ready to swing at a pitch thrown by the Ravens pitching staff.
Rams sweep Ravens with dominant victory to cap four-game series [9 – 0]
Senior business major Taryn Wills takes a free throw.
Lady Rams hold on to defeat Steers at home [70 – 64]
The Student Athlete Advisory Committee representatives convene for a monthly meeting. [Photo courtesy of Dr. Jill Gerloff]
Student Athlete Advisory Committee initiates community, camaraderie, change for student athletes
Dominic Chavez (left) and Braeden Baller (right) establish personal bond through wrestling, leadership, and camaraderie.
Chavez corrals love, empathy, no.1 NAIA ranking; first time in school history
About the Contributor
Camila Nguyen
Camila Nguyen, Content Producer
My name is Camila. I’m currently a junior major in mass communication. I have wanted to become a journalist since I was in high school. I love writing and editing, and I think those are some skills I am good at. My favorite color is pastel, especially pink and blue. Come to The Rambler, I would like to say that my dream come true. The Rambler is the place I am passionate to work for, and finally I can be able to become a part of it. Hopefully, I can write as many interesting stories as I can, as well as have a chance to improve my skills for my future career.