Lauren Findley, Texas Wesleyan University’s vice president of enrollment management, sits at her desk in her Martin University Center office. Findley, who joined the university on Feb. 3, brings more than a decade of experience in student recruitment and enrollment management.
Lauren Findley brings enrollment expertise, fresh vision to Texas Wesleyan
March 7, 2025
Lauren Findley brings enrollment expertise, fresh vision to Texas Wesleyan

March 7, 2025
Camila Nguyen
Lauren Findley, Texas Wesleyan University’s vice president of enrollment management, sits at her desk in her Martin University Center office. Findley, who joined the university on Feb. 3, brings more than a decade of experience in student recruitment and enrollment management.

Lauren Findley, Texas Wesleyan University’s new vice president of enrollment management, is on a mission to expand the university’s reach and strengthen its enrollment strategies. 

Findley, who joined Texas Wesleyan on Feb. 3, brings more than a decade of experience in higher education admissions, most recently serving as director of undergraduate admissions and recruitment at Jacksonville State University (JSU) in Alabama. 

“I had been at Jacksonville State for 10 years and was looking for a new opportunity and a new adventure,” Findley said. “This role allows me to build on my experience with undergraduate, international and graduate enrollment while also leading marketing and communications.” 

Her appointment has been met with optimism by Texas Wesleyan’s leadership, who see her as a strategic thinker with a collaborative approach. 

Dr. Sameer Vaidya, professor in the School of Business Administration, served on the search committee for the position and said from the start he was confident in Findley’s potential. 

“During her interview, I was confident Lauren would be a valuable addition to our executive team,” Vaidya said. “After participating in several meetings with her, I have observed that her leadership style is collaborative and inclusive. I am confident that she will bring a strong vision to the enrollment management team.” 

Eric Martinez, interim director of undergraduate admissions, first met Findley during her interview process in December and was immediately impressed. 

“I was impressed by her passion for higher education and her positive attitude,” Martinez said. “Lauren has been a positive change within our department. She has an open-door policy and is open to our ideas and suggestions.” 

Findley’s record of success at Jacksonville State included record-breaking freshman classes and expanding enrollment despite challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters, when the EF-3 tornado struck the campus on March 18.  

Dr. Emily Messer, president of Texas Wesleyan, said Findley’s innovative approach was a key factor in her selection for the role. 

“She is a great leader—very professional and approachable,” Messer said. “She has a great vision for the future and innovative ideas for things we can bring to Texas Wesleyan. I’m optimistic that once she starts making those adjustments and implementing those strategies, we will see enrollment growth similar to the success she had at her former institution.” 

Findley’s success in enrollment growth isn’t just about numbers—it’s about creating pathways for students. 

“At JSU, we focused on removing barriers to enrollment, increasing communication with students and parents, and making the process more accessible,” Findley said. “Since Texas Wesleyan serves many first-generation students, we need to engage families early to help them navigate the college process as smoothly as possible.”

Lauren Findley, Texas Wesleyan University’s vice president of enrollment management, stands in front of her Master of Arts degree from Jacksonville State University (JSU) in her office. Findley previously served as director of undergraduate admissions and recruitment at JSU, where she led record-breaking enrollment growth. (Camila Nguyen)

Vaidya noted that Findley’s background in building strong partnerships will help Texas Wesleyan stand out in a competitive market. 

“The biggest challenge for any university, particularly in a competitive market, is standing out,” Vaidya said. “Lauren’s innovative ideas and collaborative approach will help us build strong partnerships across the metroplex. She also brings a fresh perspective, drawing on successful strategies from her previous work experiences.” 

Findley’s role in enrollment growth is deeply connected to Texas Wesleyan’s marketing and communications strategy—something that Karen Cantrell, executive director of marketing and communications, has highlighted.  

“Lauren is extremely strategic and sees the value of marketing and communication in enhancing our enrollment efforts,” Cantrell said. “She brings a new energy to the division, and I can’t wait to see what she does for Texas Wesleyan.” 

Cantrell said Findley’s ability to make quick, decisive moves has already had an impact. 

“She’s very relational—she works hard to build relationships across campus while also understanding each person’s role,” Cantrell said. “She’s also very strategic in how she thinks. When a decision needs to be made, she doesn’t hesitate, which I really appreciate.” 

Findley’s influence is already being felt. Messer noted that attendance at the university’s recent ‘Think TXWES’ preview day reached record levels, due in part to Findley’s adjustments in student outreach and communication strategies. 

“She’s only been here a few weeks, but she has already implemented adjustments that will be extremely beneficial to our recruitment process,” Messer said. “I think we’ll continue to see the positive impact of her leadership.” 

As Texas Wesleyan continues its strategic growth, Findley’s role will be crucial in shaping the university’s enrollment plan. 

Vaidya said that while specific enrollment goals under Findley’s leadership have yet to be outlined, her track record and expertise position her well for the challenge. 

“Lauren brings a fresh perspective to our university, offering innovative ideas for building partnerships—not only with other educational institutions but also with companies in the Fort Worth area,” Vaidya said. “Her experience and accomplishments at Jacksonville State University position her well to support our university’s efforts to grow enrollment.” 

One of Findley’s priorities is expanding outreach to high school students earlier in their academic journey. 

“Traditionally, Texas Wesleyan has started marketing to students in their junior or senior year,” Messer said. “Lauren has already started shifting that strategy by targeting sophomores, so students hear about Texas Wesleyan earlier and become more familiar with our brand and mission.” 

Another key initiative is re-engaging students who left before completing their degrees. 

“I believe in the power of education,” Cantrell said. “Anything we can do to encourage former students to return and finish their degrees is important—not just for Texas Wesleyan, but for the community and workforce development in Texas.” 

Martinez added that Findley’s leadership is already fostering a stronger culture within the admissions department. 

“Her unique strengths are in streamlining processes to support the team,” Martinez said. “Lauren is open, transparent, and takes the time to get to know you.” 

Findley has also made it a priority to connect with the local Fort Worth community. 

“In the short time she has been here, Lauren has already engaged with Fort Worth by attending city council meetings and organizations such as Girls of Tarrant County, a new Texas Wesleyan partner,” Martinez said. 

Findley’s vision for Texas Wesleyan aligns with its commitment to small class sizes, personalized education, and community engagement. 

“Our ‘Smaller. Smarter.’ approach is what sets us apart,” Messer said. “We provide a personalized experience that larger institutions can’t offer. That’s something Lauren understands and is working to enhance.” 

Findley is already working closely with various departments, including the School of Business Administration, to highlight Texas Wesleyan’s top academic programs to potential students. 

“I am confident that Lauren will work closely with the School of Business Administration in attracting students to our programs,” Vaidya said. “Her strategic approach will help enhance enrollment by highlighting what sets our programs apart.” 

Cantrell said Findley’s leadership has energized the enrollment team and the university as a whole. 

“She’s a go-getter—extremely bright and sincere,” Cantrell said. “You can’t help but be grateful she’s here, and you want to be on her team.” 

For Findley, the excitement goes both ways. 

“This is a great opportunity for me to grow and learn,” Findley said. “I’m excited to build on Texas Wesleyan’s strengths and help take our enrollment strategies to the next level.” 

About the Contributor
Camila Nguyen
Camila Nguyen, Content Producer
Camila is a junior mass communication major mass communication from Vietnam. Camila has wanted to become a journalist since she was in high school. She loves writing and editing, and feels those are some skills she is good at. Her favorite colors are pastel, especially pink and blue. Working for The Rambler is a dream come true for Camila and she’s happy to finally be a part of it. Camila hopes to write as many interesting stories as she can, as well as having the chance to improve her skills for her future career.