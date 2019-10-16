The Student Government Association passed a bill and presented three representative reports on Tuesday, while one bill was tabled for next week during Tuesday’s meeting.

Presented by Representative At-Large Le Huynh, the Locker Signs Bill allocates $137.50 to contribute for signs to be made by the Makers Lab to put on organization lockers located in the Student Organization room on the second floor of the Nick and Lou Martin University Center.

Huynh said the signs are to help the organizations identify which locker is theirs.

“I myself created a sign for Mortar Board,” Huynh said. “I personally think it would be cool to color coat them to represent their organization.”

SGA President Alyssa Hutchinson said she personally made two of the locker signs.

“At the end of the day, it’s up to them to decorate their locker with whatever they want and they can always take it home,” she said.

The Graduate Fall Social Bill, presented by Graduate Representative Angela Girard, was tabled for next week’s meeting to add more information.

Girard said the bill would allocate for no more than $300 to help pay for food, decorations, and supplies.

“The Graduate Fall Social is being hosted by the Texas Wesleyan Education Department in order to promote socialization and networking among graduate students,” Girard said.

Three reports were presented at the start of the meeting by School of Arts and Letters Representative Samantha Berg, International Student Representative Ruth Urbina, and School of Natural and Social Sciences Representative Sheryl Vu.

Each report gave updates on what the departments have done or want to accomplish.

SGA meetings are held 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the SGA boardroom on the second floor of the Nick and Lou Martin University Center.