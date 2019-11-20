The Student Government Association held its final meeting of the semester Tuesday and passed seven bills.

The Natural and Social Sciences Pre-Robbing Convocation Student Celebration Session Bill allocates $153.44 for beverages that will be served during the event.

The School of Natural and Social Sciences Representative Sheryl Vu said the bill will help the school.

“Last year we did this with our former representative,” Vu said, “and it was a success [and] a lot of people showed up. It was just a nice place for parents and students and faculty just to hang out.”

The Polytechnic Community Center Christmas Party Bill allocates $500 for food, drinks, and utensils to be served and used during the event, which is Dec. 12.

School of Arts and Letters Representative Samantha Berg said the bill will help bring joy to many children.

“A better holiday would be given to 80 different children in the community this year!,” Berg said.

The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Polytechnic Community Center, and will provide games, snacks, and gifts to support the children in the area. For more information, contact Dr. Jesse Sowell at jesse.sowelljr@gmail.com.

The B.E.S.O. End of the Year Celebration Bill allocates $300.57 for the purchase of food at the ceremony.

The event will take place Dec. 12 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Baker Building, and will recognize graduates and new members joining B.E.S.O., the Bilingual Education Student Organization, and Kappa Delta Pi as an end-of-year party.

The Spring 2020 Community Service Bill allocates $1,500 for monetary prizes of first through fifth place winners.

The prize money is for the winning organizations that have the most community service hours gathered. Additional information can be found on txwes.campuslabs.com.

Freshman Representative Meghan Lewis said the event will promote volunteering on campus.

“The Student Government Association encourages students to volunteer both on campus and in the surrounding community,” Lewis said.

The Constitution and Bylaw Meeting Bill allocates $120 for the purchase of food consumed at the meeting, which was Tuesday.

The Care Package Bill allocates $108.64 for care packages to give students during finals week in the Academic Success Center.

The Food Pantry Bill allocates $400 to purchase items for the Texas Wesleyan Food Pantry.

Secretary Lexi Barlow said she feels the food pantry should be full at all times.

“I had to go to the food pantry on campus, where I’ve never been before,” Barlow said, “and it was bare! I mean, they’re running really low on stuff. I personally, because I’m a crackhead when it comes to this stuff, am already gonna go buy stuff.”

SGA has a current opening for a School of Education representative; for more information contact SGA President Alyssa Hutchinson at akhtuchinson@txwes.edu.