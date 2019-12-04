The Texas Wesleyan University Alumni Association supported students studying for finals on Wednesday with their Crunch Time Munchies event.

The event offered free drinks, chips, cookies, and encouragement to students passing through the lobby of the Martin University Center.

Jay Beavers ‘64 of the Alumni Board of Directors, offered encouragement to students, asking about their classification, and making small talk as they were grabbing snacks from the table.

“Good luck,” Beavers told the students “Trust me, we have all been there.”

Theatre major De’jahnique Rainey said that the Alumni Association’s efforts give her encouragement.

“It’s really motivating,” Rainey said. “It lets us know that they are on our side and we will be where they are one day.”

Julie McCurley ‘96, treasurer of the Alumni Board of Directors, said that she believes this event can help students who are too busy to find time to eat.

“As alumni, we all remember what it’s like to be a student,” McCurley said. “When you are trying to get ready for finals or writing papers, the last thing you need to have to worry about is finding something to eat.”