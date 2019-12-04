Texas Wesleyan University students had no classes during Wednesday’s Dead Day to prepare for finals.

Dead Day is the day in between the last day of classes and the start of finals. Some Wesleyan students feel that one day is not enough time to study for finals.

Sophomore business management major Leia Miledge-Twine, who was working on a group project in the West Library on Wednesday, said that one day for Dead Day does not leave students enough time to study for finals.

“To be honest we need like two days for Dead Day,” Miledge-Twine said. “Because this Dead Day and is studying for the exam tomorrow, and the next Dead Day should be for the exam the next day.”

According to their official websites, different area universities have different study days at the end of the semester. Texas Christian University has two study days on Dec. 11 and 12. The University of Texas at Arlington has no days off between classes and finals. The University of North Texas holds pre-final days where classes don’t meet Dec. 4-6.

Sophomore Brianna Renteria, who spent the day studying, said that she feels one Dead Day is enough time to get things done.

“I think it depends on the person and how much they procrastinate,” Renteria said. “For me, it’s enough.”

Senior mass communication major Tyler Shelby said that she wishes that Wesleyan would offer more days to study like other Universities.

“One day is not nearly enough time to get everything done that I need to before finals start,” Shelby said. “I feel that we should at least have one more day off. My sister-in-law who goes to Baylor and has a full week off before finals.”