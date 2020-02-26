Career Fair makes Martin Center debut

Texas Wesleyan’s Career Services hosted its annual Career Fair on Tuesday in the Nick and Lou Martin University Center.

The fair, which was in Andrews Hall, featured 121 students in attendance with 27 employers, including Clayton Youth Enrichment, Six Flags over Texas and Blue River Partners.

Wesleyan senior accounting major Sakhman Sarkaria recommends this fair to other colleges because she believes this is a great opportunity for people to connect with different companies.

“Me personally as a senior, I’m so worried about what I’m going to do after graduation and where I’m going to apply for a job,” she said.

Career Services Coordinator for Internships and Experiential Learning Jesse Pyle also thinks the fair is a great opportunity for students.

“It’s not just a great way to just learn more about a company, but to learn about their stories, value, mission but also what are their opportunities that they have at their companies,” Pyle said.

Pyle said this was the first time a Career Fair was held at the Martin Center.

“I think it will be a great opportunity for students to be a part of this event because it’s more centrally located on campus,” Pyle said. “We are hoping that it will reach more students on campus.”

Associate Director of Career Services Michael Gatton hopes for the same thing.

“When it was held in the Baker Building or the Glick House, it’s on the edge of campus and students may not feel inclined to go,” Gatton said. “Here there is more of a chance that they will.”

Maria DelCastillo, recruitment coordinator for Clayton Youth Enrichment said she loves the fact that the Career Fair is in a bigger building.

“I really love it because the fair that we had before was in a little building,” DelCastillo said. “Gatton kept telling us to hang in there because Wesleyan’s got a bigger building on the way, and he did not lie.”