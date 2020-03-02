SGA obtains a full board for Spring 2020 semester

The Student Government Association has a full board as of Friday’s meeting with the appointment of junior E-6 bilingual education major Graciela Frausto as the School of Education representative.

“It feels like we’re making history,” SGA President Alyssa Hutchinson said. “It’s a really small thing, but for some reason it’s really satisfying. First of all, we have not had an education representative all year, and now we finally do. And, we have a graduate representative which has never happened in all the time I’ve been here, so if feels pretty great.”

Frausto, who initially thought about applying to the position last semester, saw it was still open and applied.

“I’m definitely excited because I know this is a good opportunity for me to learn. Going in, this (SGA) is completely new to me, but I know that they’re a bridge of communication,” Frausto said. “I decided to join, so I could kind of unify the School of Education in general to the rest of our campus.”

The board also passed two bills for a total $5,500.

The Women in Leadership Bill presented by School of Business representative Gabriela Castro was initially tabled at the last general business meeting on Feb. 14 due to not having a final price on catering. The board amended and passed the bill for a total of $1,500. The bill removed the funding for marketing and room rental in order to accommodate the $1,100 catering bill for 100 attendees while still keeping the $400 speaker stipend.

“(Having the bill pass) feels amazing because now we have a secured fund. It’s for the good cause of building up our students’ development,” Castro said.

The other bill passed at the meeting was the EarthFest Bill presented by School of Arts and Letters representative Samantha Berg. The $4,000 bill secured the last bit of funding for the $12,000 April 18 event and will pay for staging and sound, generators, and entertainment.

“I really care about Tandy Hills, and I really care about revitalizing that area,” Berg said. “Just the fact that we have student government and the community of Texas Wesleyan supporting it has been phenomenal.”

SGA’s next general business meeting will be March 6 at 2:30 p.m. in the Nick and Lou Martin University Center.