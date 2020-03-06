Marketing & Communications win five awards

Texas Wesleyan’s Office of Marketing & Communications won five awards in February at the seventh annual Education Digital Marketing Awards.

University Communications Specialist Neph Rivera said it is a great feeling to win awards for marketing and communications’ work.

“It feels great to have our work recognized,” he said.

Rivera said it is the effort of everyone on the team that helped them win the awards.

“Putting together all of our marketing is truly a team effort,” he said, adding that it is special to be honored by other professionals in their field.

Included in the five awards were two gold awards, according to txwes.edu. The fall 2019 television commercials won a gold in the digital short video category, while the Wesleyan’s billboards won gold in electronic advertising.

According to txwes.edu, the three other awards include a silver award in the digital marketing program category for the Small Class. Big Scholarships. campaign, and two merit awards, one for a Facebook digital ad and the other for an update to the cashier’s office website.

University Videographer and Photographer Chuck Greeson said it is a special feeling to get recognized and win awards.

“Winning awards and being in the same league as advertising agencies is a great feeling and gets our brand out that we are a team to be reckoned with,” he said.

Greeson said their process of creativity is basic.

“Our process is like a typical creative process: research, concepting, prototyping, refining, user testing, launch, and win awards,” he said.

Greeson said he has been here for eight years and gets to work with a talented group of people.

“I get to work with some of the most creative, talented, and smart people in the industry,” he said. “We are a close group that works hard but has a fun time getting the job done.”

Director of Marketing Scott Geer said knowing the capabilities of his team is a rewarding feeling.

“Knowing our team can continue to produce award-winning work is a great feeling,” he said.

He also said that this year “our ads were created completely in-house with no help from an agency.”