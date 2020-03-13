Texas Wesleyan takes action against the spread of the Coronavirus

LaTerraWair is a sophomore at Texas Wesleyan striving to obtain her degree in mass communication. After taking several mass communication classes her freshman year, Wair decided to join the Rambler Media Group and is now starting her new role as Rambler TV Director. One of her passions is expressing her visions of life through video and audio clips, so Rambler TV is a great fit. She aspires to be an internet personality or a film director. On most days Wair is not working, she can be found editing or in a sound booth recording for her Off the Record podcast. In her free time she puts her camera away for quality time laughing with close friends and finding ways to experience new sites on road trips. She also enjoys watching TV shows such as “Futurama” and her favorite movie, “Interstellar.” As a first-time director this semester, Wair hopes to take Rambler TV in a positive direction and provide content that the Wesleyan campus, as well as others, will enjoy watching and will want to be involved in. She hopes her Youtube videos are an inspiration to others. She strives to help the younger generation navigate the woes of life and describes herself as an “influencer of life.” She is very ambitious and doesn’t let obstacles get her down. One of the things LaTerra uses to push through all the adversary of her field is the Matthew McConaughey quote: “Life is not fair; it never was, it isn’t now, and it won’t ever be. Do not fall into the trap. The entitlement trap, of feeling like you’re a victim. You are not.” Find her on: Twitter-@LaTerra_ Instagram-@Laterra.W Youtube-@LaTerra