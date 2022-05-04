Yesterday’s shelter-in-place issued in response to suspicious individual

Tuesday morning at 10:07 a.m. Texas Wesleyan University issued a shelter in place notice after they were notified by the Fort Worth Police Department of a “suspicious individual with a potential gun near Thrall St. and Avenue A.”

The lockdown was lifted at 10:21 a.m. after FWPD gave campus security the all-clear.

At 10:39 a.m. Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students Dennis Hall released a statement saying that “an Emergency Alert was sent out to the Texas Wesleyan University community as a precautionary measure to shelter in place after we were notified by the Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD).

A FWPD spokesperson said, “Officers responded to the scene and were unable to locate anyone in the area.”

The nearby Polytechnic High School also had a “stay in place” in response to the same incident.