Yesterday’s shelter-in-place issued in response to suspicious individual

Jake Parker|May 4, 2022

FWPD and campus security officers congregate in front of the Nurse Anesthesia building.

Tuesday morning at 10:07 a.m. Texas Wesleyan University issued a shelter in place notice after they were notified by the Fort Worth Police Department of a “suspicious individual with a potential gun near Thrall St. and Avenue A.”

The lockdown was lifted at 10:21 a.m. after FWPD gave campus security the all-clear.

At 10:39 a.m. Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students Dennis Hall released a statement saying that “an Emergency Alert was sent out to the Texas Wesleyan University community as a precautionary measure to shelter in place after we were notified by the Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD).

The corner of Thrall St. and Avenue A. is located two blocks east from West Village and Stella Russell Hall.

A FWPD spokesperson said, “Officers responded to the scene and were unable to locate anyone in the area.”

The nearby Polytechnic High School also had a “stay in place” in response to the same incident.