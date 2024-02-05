Rams basketball teams hold Alumni Day

Alexis Bernal Alum Nikkina Roberson and her family cheer on the Rams at alumni day.

On Jan. 27, Texas Wesleyan’s men’s and women’s basketball teams held an Alumni Day at the Sid Richardson Center.

Alumni were able to come to the games and cheer on Rams as they played against the Southern Assemblies of God University Lions.

Nikkina Robinson, one of the alumni board of directors said, “It feels great supporting the Rams. I like to come out and support my school.”

Amy Tate-Almy, a volunteer with the Alumni Association, set up a booth where alumni had a chance to donate to the alumni association. At the alumni booth, fans were able to purchase Texas Wesleyan merchandise like hoodies and T-shirts.

They were also able to pick up name tags, pom poms and stickers to help show their school spirit.

“Any proceeds go back into the Alumni Association. The Alumni Association does raise money every year for scholarships for students,” Tate-Almy said. “Donate to the school in general, you can always go to txwes.edu, make a gift.”

This event also gave coaches a chance to reconnect with their past players.

Rams basketball player Kipplyn Richvine said, “It’s exciting just to see them there cheering for us and just overall them enjoying the show we put on as a team.”

To keep up the Alumni Assortation go to txwes.edu/alumni for more information or to donate.