Funkytown Mindful Market highlights health wellness with small businesses

The sponsors of the Wesleyan 5K were Mortiz Dealership, PNC Bank and Goodwill Industries.
Texas Wesleyan hosts 6th Annual Wesleyan 5K
March 9, 2024
More students are relying on Canvas and online notes to study for midterms rather than other resources provided by the university.
Students utilize Canvas notes over school tutoring
March 8, 2024
Students come together to hangout for a late coffee night and play trivia
Students come together to hangout for a late coffee night and play trivia
March 8, 2024
Students create art together as they talk about their stress.
Students destress with art at Spiritual Life event
March 8, 2024
Students browse the room as they search for potential employers at the career fair.
Career Fair brings students and employers together
March 7, 2024
Exit, Pursued by a Bear shows at the Thad Smotherman Theatre from Feb. 15 to 25. Photo courtesy: Theatre Wesleyan
Guest director brings ‘sweet revenge comedy’ to life
February 15, 2024
Breakneck Romeo and Juliet takes place inside the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building.
One-man rendition of Romeo and Juliet comes to Texas Wesleyan
January 29, 2024
Students can inquire about scholarship opportunities at the financial aid office.
Students struggle to pay for school due to lack of scholarships
January 27, 2024
Characters Mayme, Esther and Mrs. Van Buren connect over Esther's tale of her romance. Photo courtesy Theatre Wesleyan
Theatre Wesleyan’s Intimate Apparel considered one of 13 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
November 9, 2023
Parking lot E is packed with cars right before 11 a.m. During these busy class hours students spend extra time searching for spaces.
Students struggle to find parking on TXWES campus
October 6, 2023
The Mee Family join Micale Mee, a senior on the men’s team, in support, along with Head Coach Brennen Shingleton before the start of the game.
Basketball teams celebrate seniors at last home game
February 28, 2024
The Rams dugout celebrates in game 2 as two runners come home to score.
Rams victorious against No. 17 ranked team
February 22, 2024
New Wesleyan field sits behind Theatre Wesleyan and the Nenetta Burton Carter buildings.
Stadium Updates: Turf is down at the Karen Cramer Stadium
February 19, 2024
Students watch the big game in the Martin University Center game room.
Student affairs hosts big game watch party
February 19, 2024
Beach Volleyball team prepares for their first season

February 14, 2024

Guest director brings ‘sweet revenge comedy’ to life
February 15, 2024

One-man rendition of Romeo and Juliet comes to Texas Wesleyan
January 29, 2024
Acapella group rehearses "Nobody like U".
New a capella group forms on campus
January 24, 2024
The performance by Mooney is a one-man production of Romeo & Juliet performed in Martin Hall.
Theatre Wesleyan presents Tim Mooney’s “Breakneck Romeo & Juliet”
January 23, 2024

Theatre Wesleyan’s Intimate Apparel considered one of 13 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
November 9, 2023
Dr. Messer spends time getting to know the community. Photo courtesy Texas Wesleyan University
President Emily Messer puts students first
November 15, 2023
TXWES joins the Nation for Pink Month
TXWES joins the Nation for Pink Month
October 16, 2023
Alumna Chalon Anderson returns to Texas Wesleyan as a member of staff. Photo courtesy Chalon Anderson
Chalon Anderson returns to TxWes as assistant sports information director
October 6, 2023
As a first-generation college graduate, Slabach understands the struggles of college and aims to "provide the resources to help students thrive."
How a first-gen student became president of Texas Wesleyan
December 16, 2022
Kendal Clark, who graduates in May, poses for a photograph.
Kendal Clark spiritual journey
May 20, 2022
Valentines Day Special Episode 2024

February 14, 2024
Texas Wesleyan celebrates the 20th annual parade for Dia de Los Muertos

November 13, 2023
First Newscast of the fall season with Maliah LaCour and Ariadna Garza

September 24, 2023
Rams celebrate return at 2023 Convocation

September 8, 2023
TxWes students attend Stampede Week!

September 1, 2023
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout

December 19, 2022
The Rams' offensive line and the Stallions' defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan

September 30, 2022
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial

September 1, 2022
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout

December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus

May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students

December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students

May 5, 2020
Special episode: RMG Rants

November 18, 2022
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library

October 30, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall

October 22, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall

October 9, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021

Funkytown Mindful Market highlights health wellness with small businesses

Carla Salazar, Content ProducerMarch 6, 2024
At+the+market%2C+nine+vendors+are+present+including+massagers+and+chiropractors+offering+their+services+and+a+plant-based+cooking+demo+by+Mind+Your+Garden+Fort+Worth.+
Carla Salazar
At the market, nine vendors are present including massagers and chiropractors offering their services and a plant-based cooking demo by Mind Your Garden Fort Worth.

On Mar. 2, the Funkytown Mindful Market joined in to celebrate the sixth annual Wesleyan 5K to help promote mindful practices and health wellness. 

Project Coordinator of CoAct Ashley Munoz said the market usually sets up shop on the first Saturday of the month. However, in collaboration with the 5K, they joined the community to celebrate the years of being a well-established institution and to address food insecurity in the area. 

“We’re bringing the people together so that our community also has a place to gather and be able to share their mindful practices with one another because it’s a very diverse community here,” Munoz said. 

Munoz said she enjoys seeing people come out and share their history and their stories about what they know and experienced in the community.  

Serena Kumara owns a spiritual wellness brand called The Milk and Honey Project, started in 2019, where she sells spiritual wellness products and offers workshops, classes and mentorship on self-discovery, self-love and boundaries.  

The Mindful Market is a farmer and artesian market in partnership with CoAct, Tarrant County, Blue Zones Project and Texas Wesleyan. (Carla Salazar)

Kumara struggled to find markets that fit her brands’ category but ultimately chose to vendor at the Mindful Market as she felt like the energy was good and her products are a great fit for wellness. 

“You got to go where it’s right,” Kumara said. “It just sounded perfect, I love this university and how they partner with us.” 

Kumara also acknowledged the impact that the market has on the community, sharing how the fresh food provided and the mindful products can give people opportunities to learn new ways of mindfulness. 

“[The market] expands your consciousness, and I think any community that has that is a benefit for the community,” Kumara said.  

Brian Hill, owner of Uncle B’s Salsa, sells all-natural fire roasted salsas handcrafted by Hill himself. He started his business journey recently following his love for making salsa, being encouraged by his family. 

“There is a way to eat healthier, that’s why we love the Mindful Market and what they stand for,” Hill said. “Healthy does not have to mean nasty.” 

During Hill’s first-time vending, he made the mistake of only bringing 18 bottles of salsa which all sold out within the first 10 minutes.  

Hill recognizes the mortality rate in the 76104-area code being one of the highest in Texas, highlighting how it’s based on the lack of availability of fresh foods and produce in the area. He works with the Mindful Market to help prevent those statistics.

Hill’s mother-in-law introduced him to the Mindful Market, explaining how a farmer at the market attended the same church as her. She then encouraged them to meet and come out to the market. Hill’s wife often joins his vending at the market. (Carla Salazar)

“Any way we can [help prevent high mortality rates] and help promote better brands and healthy eating, we are all for it,” Hill said.   

Monica Molina attended the market with her friend Veronica Martinez, 1981 alum, to support Texas Wesleyan. Molina enjoys learning about the small businesses, especially the ones that are vegan/vegetarian as she herself is vegetarian.  

“[The market] is a best kept secret,” Molina said. “But there’s good things going on here that everyone needs to know about.” 

The Funkytown Mindful Market comes to Texas Wesleyan on the first Saturday of each month in front of the Oneal-Sells Administration Building. For more information, visit their Instagram @funkytownmm or their website. 

 

About the Contributor
Carla Salazar, Content Producer
Carla Lilianna Salazar is a Content Producer at The Rambler and a New Student Mentor at Texas Wesleyan University. Born in Dallas, Texas but was raised in Arlington, Texas, she is currently a junior majoring in mass communication in hopes of following a path to TV and Radio Broadcast as a reporter and anchor. She is described as a bubbly, inquisitive, innovative, writer who enjoys trying new things and making people laugh. Her goal here at The Rambler is to expand her knowledge and skills on all things journalism and to help inform her Texas Wesleyan community while spreading as much love and laughter as possible.  

