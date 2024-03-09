Funkytown Mindful Market highlights health wellness with small businesses

Carla Salazar At the market, nine vendors are present including massagers and chiropractors offering their services and a plant-based cooking demo by Mind Your Garden Fort Worth.

On Mar. 2, the Funkytown Mindful Market joined in to celebrate the sixth annual Wesleyan 5K to help promote mindful practices and health wellness.

Project Coordinator of CoAct Ashley Munoz said the market usually sets up shop on the first Saturday of the month. However, in collaboration with the 5K, they joined the community to celebrate the years of being a well-established institution and to address food insecurity in the area.

“We’re bringing the people together so that our community also has a place to gather and be able to share their mindful practices with one another because it’s a very diverse community here,” Munoz said.

Munoz said she enjoys seeing people come out and share their history and their stories about what they know and experienced in the community.

Serena Kumara owns a spiritual wellness brand called The Milk and Honey Project, started in 2019, where she sells spiritual wellness products and offers workshops, classes and mentorship on self-discovery, self-love and boundaries.

Kumara struggled to find markets that fit her brands’ category but ultimately chose to vendor at the Mindful Market as she felt like the energy was good and her products are a great fit for wellness.

“You got to go where it’s right,” Kumara said. “It just sounded perfect, I love this university and how they partner with us.”

Kumara also acknowledged the impact that the market has on the community, sharing how the fresh food provided and the mindful products can give people opportunities to learn new ways of mindfulness.

“[The market] expands your consciousness, and I think any community that has that is a benefit for the community,” Kumara said.

Brian Hill, owner of Uncle B’s Salsa, sells all-natural fire roasted salsas handcrafted by Hill himself. He started his business journey recently following his love for making salsa, being encouraged by his family.

“There is a way to eat healthier, that’s why we love the Mindful Market and what they stand for,” Hill said. “Healthy does not have to mean nasty.”

During Hill’s first-time vending, he made the mistake of only bringing 18 bottles of salsa which all sold out within the first 10 minutes.

Hill recognizes the mortality rate in the 76104-area code being one of the highest in Texas, highlighting how it’s based on the lack of availability of fresh foods and produce in the area. He works with the Mindful Market to help prevent those statistics.

“Any way we can [help prevent high mortality rates] and help promote better brands and healthy eating, we are all for it,” Hill said.

Monica Molina attended the market with her friend Veronica Martinez, 1981 alum, to support Texas Wesleyan. Molina enjoys learning about the small businesses, especially the ones that are vegan/vegetarian as she herself is vegetarian.

“[The market] is a best kept secret,” Molina said. “But there’s good things going on here that everyone needs to know about.”

The Funkytown Mindful Market comes to Texas Wesleyan on the first Saturday of each month in front of the Oneal-Sells Administration Building. For more information, visit their Instagram @funkytownmm or their website.