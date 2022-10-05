Know your campus: Wesleyan sweet spots

Whether you need a place to recharge, settle down, plan your week or hang out with friends, sweet spots are available around campus for your convenience. Sweet spots contain anything from study areas to places where you can find microwaves – all included to accommodate the needs of students, faculty and staff.

Regardless of who your friends are, you are free to explore these areas and make use of them.

Do you need a microwave ? Find some here:

Nick & Lou Martin University Center – Located around the corner of Which Wich.

Eunice and James L. West Library – Far left corner of the first floor.

Ed and Rae Schollmaier Science and Technology Center – Found in the lounge near the vending machine.

Polytechnic United Methodist Church – Found in the student lounge on the second floor.

Nenetta Burton Carter Building – Located in the lounge, at the right of the entrance.

Need a quick snack or drink? These buildings offer vending machines :

Jack and Jo Willa Morton Fitness Center – Located at the front of the main desk.

Brown-Lupton Campus Center – Found left of the main entrance.

Oneal-Sells Administration Building (Basement) – Located next to the staircase.

Ed and Rae Schollmaier Science and Technology Center – Found in the lounge next to the main entrance.

Ella C. McFadden Science Center – Located through the entrance to the staircase.

Armstrong-Mabee Business Center – Found on the first floor, next to the staircase on the building side door.

Nenetta Burton Carter Building – Can be found in the lounge, right of the main entrance.

Does your group need a place to sit and study ?

Nick and Lou Martin University Center – The student lounge on the first floor is open to all, there is also seating on the second floor and tables outside for group work.

Eunice and James L. West Library – The first, second and third floors offer seating for work. If you are looking for something more private, you can use the individual study rooms on the second floor.

Brown-Lupton Campus Center – The main entrance leads into sofas and seating on the first floor.

Ed and Rae Schollmaier Science and Technology Center – Found next to the entrance, provides sofas and tables.

Polytechnic United Methodist Church – The second-floor study lounge has a couch and tables to work on.

Armstrong-Mabee Business Center – Located on the first floor, the entrance and lobby has many tables and sofas.

Nenetta Burton Carter Building – Found near the main entrance, take a right and you will find seating and tables.

Need a quick water bottle refill ? Run to these buildings:

Eunice and James L. West Library – Located near the Academic Advising Center’s door, look left. Also located on the second and third floors, near the women’s restrooms.

Brown-Lupton Campus Center – Found opposite of the pool.

Polytechnic United Methodist Church – Located on the first floor, first hallway to your left.

Armstrong-Mabee Business Center – Found on the first floor, near the restrooms to your right.

Computers and printers can be found here:

Eunice and James L. West Library – Located on the first and second floor.

Oneal-Sells Administration Building (Basement) – The right entrance leads to the printer.

Ella C. McFadden Science Center – Near the back of the building, by the restrooms, the computer and printer can be accessed.

Polytechnic United Methodist Church – Located in the second-floor student lounge.

Armstrong-Mabee Business Center – Near the elevator and the restrooms of the first floor.

If you have a few minutes between classes, you should check out these creative corners :

Nick and Lou Martin University Center: Game room – Neighbors the student lounge.

Eunice and James L. West Library: Board Games – Located on the back wall of the first floor.

Eunice and James L. West Library: Maker Lab – Can be found on the left-hand side of the first floor, behind the staircase. Fees will vary depending on projects, the cost of materials is the only thing supplied by the students. Open hours vary by semester and can be accessed here.

Brown-Lupton Campus Center: Pool – Open swim hours vary by semester, please contact (817) 333-1298 to reserve a date and a lifeguard.

Jack and Jo Willa Morton Fitness Center: Group Fitness Classes – The dates and activities vary by month and can be accessed at the main desk of the Morton Fitness Center.

Eunice and James L. West Library: Adobe Software Access – The library offers free Adobe software on select computers on the first floor by the main circulation desk.

Other student perks :

Eunice and James L. West Library: Academic Success Center – Located on the first floor, behind the right staircase. Provides tutoring, study resources and workshops.

Eunice and James L. West Library: Coffee Bar – Found in the far-left corner of the first floor.

Bernice Coulter Templeton Art Studio: Art Studio open for all students – Located at 1415 E. Vaughn Street, Fort Worth, Texas, across the street from the clock tower.

Brown-Lupton Campus Center: Prayer room – Found on the second floor of the building, next to the top of the stairs.

Community Counseling Center: Counseling services – Appointments are made through phone call only at (817)531-4859. Free for all students and alumni. Located at 3110 E Rosedale St, Fort Worth, TX 76105, across the street of the clocktower and near the Boys and Girls Club.

Polytechnic United Methodist Church: Food Pantry – Open Monday through Friday and free for all students. Located on the first floor of the building, behind the staircase.

Polytechnic United Methodist Church: Feminine Hygiene Products – Located in the women’s restroom on the first and second floor.

Ella C. McFadden Science Center: Feminine Hygiene Products – Found in the women’s restroom on the first floor.