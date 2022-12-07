Fire alarm falsely pulled at the PUMC

Unknown school-aged suspects pulled the fire alarm at the Polytech United Methodist Church (PUMC) building yesterday. The alarm was manually pulled at approximately 1:37 p.m. as the alleged unknown suspects fled the scene.

Texas Wesleyan University issued a statement about the incident: “The Fort Worth Fire Department arrived on campus and cleared the scene. It was determined that students from William James Middle School were on campus and were responsible for pulling the fire alarm.”

Students, faculty and staff exited the building as the alarms blared and lights flashed. Texas Wesleyan University Faculties Department disabled the alarm after recognizing there was no fire.

Eye-witness accounts stated there were a group of school-aged children around campus.

Junior Spanish major Jessica Espinoza was one of the people waiting outside while the alarm was going off. “I saw the 4 boys crossing the street running towards the new apartments,” she said.

“I had a meeting with my professor at 1:40 but we had to meet outside of class because of the fire alarm,” Espinoza said.

It is unknown at the time if the suspects were involved in throwing trash on the walls and floor in one of the first-floor bathrooms. Juanita Risher, an employee with Grace Methodist of the Metroplex Church, uses the office across from the restroom.

She witnessed four young men pass by her door as she was exiting her office after the alarms started blaring. “I didn’t center in on them because they had mouth covering, and so I assumed that they were students going to class.”

Risher said the restroom included ripped feminine products taped to the wall and open in the sink. “The trash can was tilted over and then there were cups of drink down on the floor,” she continued.

The university is investigating the incidents on campus to determine the identity of the suspects.