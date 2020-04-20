Hutchinson discusses potential changes to SGA representation

Student Government Association President Alyssa Hutchinson discussed the potential of a new form of student representation in SGA at Friday’s meeting.

Hutchinson and Secretary Lexi Barlow talked about the idea of giving each organization the option of having a voluntary representative that keeps communication between SGA and that organization. This was prompted by the Student Veterans Organization’s request to have a formal veteran representative.

“That will be for next year’s SGA to decide,” Hutchinson said. “We’re always trying to look for more collaborations.”

SGA representatives also presented their reports. Vice President Karen Duarte-Escobar, a member of the building and grounds committee, said that due to campus closure the installation of the water bottle station in Stella Hall will be delayed.

“Hopefully, the next SGA will continue to work on it since it’s already been funded and approved,” Duarte-Escobar said.

Barlow also announced that SGA will be hosting a candidate showcase for elections this upcoming week.

“SGA’s Instagram account will have all the details,” Barlow said.

According to SGA’s Instagram account, the candidates will be introduced via SGA’s Instagram live on April 21 and 23 at 12:15 p.m. SGA’s handle is @txwessga.

Vice President of Student Affairs/Dean of Students Dennis Hall also emailed students on April 9 about SGA elections, writing that voting will open on April 27 and end on May 1 at 12 p.m.

“If you have any questions regarding the election process,” Hall wrote, “please email Halle Koonce at hrkoonce@txwes.edu.”

The next SGA meeting will be Friday at 2:30 p.m. on Microsoft Teams.