Next Stop Washington University

Traveling is nothing new for senior religion major Jacob Williams. “I was born in Arizona just outside of Phoenix,” Williams said. “I lived in Chandler, Arizona until I was about twelve years old, and then my family and I moved to Canada.” He would then go on to spend the rest of his years leading up to college in Mississauga, Ontario. Coming back to the United States was something “I always wanted to do for school,” Williams said.

The newly formed football program was a large driving factor in his decision to attend Texas Wesleyan University. “I started playing football when I lived in Canada. Wesleyan’s program was new and recruiting a lot of players, so they reached out to me through a recruiting website and that is how they got on my radar,” Williams said.

While Jacob sustained an injury that prevented him from ever taking the field for the Rams, he “came for football, but stayed for the environment, friends, professors, classes” and more, Williams said.

Regardless of not playing football, he did find a spot as captain of the FIFA Esports team at Texas Wesleyan. “A few years back when I played online seasons, I reached rank number four in the top 100 of the world,” Williams said. He would later go on to lead the Rams to two National Collegiate Esports Championships.

“I am going to law school next year,” Williams said. He has always had a couple of options of what he wanted to do after college, but one year ago he made the final decision. “I was either going to go to seminary, to study to be a pastor or minister.” Another option he considered is law school. About a year ago, he had the realization that he “could do so much good in the world” either way, “and that’s why I came to college,” he said. “Eventually, I felt that law school was calling,” Williams said. He concluded with an announcement of where he was most likely attending next year: Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

As for FIFA, while the big tournament days are in the past, he still plans on playing the game. “Even if I stop playing in tournaments, I’m not just going to stop playing, it will always be something I keep up with,” he said. Williams was grateful and he encouraged students to get involved and take advantage of everything Wesleyan has to offer. “I am grateful for the opportunities,” he said. “When I look back at everything I have done, other schools would not have provided me with those same chances. Overall, I would say find something that interests you.” He stated how the academics are amazing, but the university encourages students to get involved. One way of doing so is by being “as active as you can, getting to know your professors and avoiding being passive.”