Trapp loves her TxWes experience

Growing up in Fort Worth, Texas Wesleyan University was always close to home for double major Makenzie Trapp. Majoring in business management and marketing, the proximity had nothing to do with her decision to attend Texas Wesleyan.

“I have an older sibling that graduated from Wesleyan,” Trapp said. This connection got her more familiar with the university and she found interest in the school of business. Trapp did more research and found that she was “attracted to the concept of smaller classes” and liked the idea of having that “undivided attention from my college professors,”

Trapp joined the Texas Wesleyan Gold Line Dance Team the last semester of her senior year. “I couldn’t be happier to have been brought into a better group of girls and have such a wonderful coach!” she said. Makenzie attributes a lot of her progress to the Gold Dance team and her coach as well. “My team and coach have pushed me beyond what I ever thought I could be, as a dancer, academic student, and person. I have made lifelong friends and memories,” Trapp said.

Now that she is graduating, dancing will remain a part of her life.

“My plans for the near future consist of continuing the business I helped to create in 2014, as I am an assistant director of a dance studio,” she said.

Makenzie advised underclass students to “never take any moment for granted” because quickly “it will be over and a new chapter will begin.”

Even on the most difficult days, Trapp suggested “taking a breath, and take a moment to appreciate where you are exactly in this moment. Today will soon enough be just a memory.”