Pep rally kicks off football season

The campus community gathered on Aug. 29 at 12:30 p.m. in the Kay Granger Mall for this year’s pep rally.

Staff, students and faculty showed their support and joined the spirit teams in cheering on the Rams football team as they prepared for their first game of the season.

Led by new head coach Brad Sherrod, members of the football team celebrated as they were acknowledged by the school and their new leader. Junior business management major and football player Sir Hill was among those that felt the excitement of the day.

“I feel good seeing everybody come out to support the team,” Hill said. “You can expect a good season from us.”

There to help fans feel the spirit of the occasion were the cheer and Goldline dance teams. Both teams performed and gave the crowd a taste of what to expect on game day.

“We’re bringing a lot of energy [and] a lot of facials,” said junior Goldline head captain and psychology major Jaelynn Fields. “We have some fun new sidelines coming up for y’all and a new half-time.”

After a program of performances and awards, free food and some time to socialize, students left ready to attend that evening’s game. One such student was senior English and psychology double major Anaya McFadden.

“I didn’t have time to [last semester], but I am going to the game today,” McFadden said.