The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

The Rambler
A sinkhole hinders faculty parking in front of Morton Fitness Center as TexWes community returns after Labor Day weekend.
Faculty lose parking spots to hole in asphalt
September 4, 2024
“Our entire business is centered around providing healthy meals that are truly fresh,” says the Farmer’s Fridge website
New vending machine offering healthy, fresh foods installed in library 
September 3, 2024
The Rams volleyball team celebrates as their next game is the conference opener against University of Science and Arts in Oklahoma.
Rams volleyball close the first home opener tournament 3-1
September 3, 2024
The Rams defense blitzes as they attempt to stall out the Blue Raiders’ offense.
Rams take season opener against Blue Raiders [34 – 24] 
September 1, 2024
A parade led by the cheer and dance teams circles campus as people start to arrive at the pep rally.
Pep rally kicks off football season
September 1, 2024
Exit, Pursued by a Bear shows at the Thad Smotherman Theatre from Feb. 15 to 25. Photo courtesy: Theatre Wesleyan
Guest director brings ‘sweet revenge comedy’ to life
February 15, 2024
Breakneck Romeo and Juliet takes place inside the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building.
One-man rendition of Romeo and Juliet comes to Texas Wesleyan
January 29, 2024
Students can inquire about scholarship opportunities at the financial aid office.
Students struggle to pay for school due to lack of scholarships
January 27, 2024
Characters Mayme, Esther and Mrs. Van Buren connect over Esther’s tale of her romance. Photo courtesy Theatre Wesleyan
Theatre Wesleyan’s Intimate Apparel considered one of 13 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
November 9, 2023
Parking lot E is packed with cars right before 11 a.m. During these busy class hours students spend extra time searching for spaces.
Students struggle to find parking on TXWES campus
October 6, 2023
The Rams volleyball team celebrates as their next game is the conference opener against University of Science and Arts in Oklahoma.
Rams volleyball close the first home opener tournament 3-1
September 3, 2024
The Rams defense blitzes as they attempt to stall out the Blue Raiders’ offense.
Rams take season opener against Blue Raiders [34 – 24] 
September 1, 2024
A parade led by the cheer and dance teams circles campus as people start to arrive at the pep rally.
Pep rally kicks off football season
September 1, 2024
The Rams men and women table tennis teams place first in the 2024 College Table Tennis Championships. (Photo courtesy Dennis Yanga)
Rams table tennis ‘family’ wins national championship
April 30, 2024
Logan Silvertooth steps up to bat.
Rams fall to no.2 ranked Pilots (7-6)
April 29, 2024
Students from International Leadership of Texas Keller-Saginaw High School perform ‘Graziella’ and ‘The Girl from Ipanema’.
Guitar Studio recital an expose of complexity, minimalism, grief and hope
April 27, 2024
The electropop opera, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, shows at the Thad Smotherman Theatre for one weekend only.
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 opens at Theatre Wesleyan
April 18, 2024
The students came together in the closing song and sang “Somewhere Tonight” from “West Side Story.”
Music department presents ‘Scene D’amore’
April 3, 2024
Texas Wesleyan, North Side High School, and Western Hills High School perform “To New Heights” at Martin Hall.
Wesleyan Singers present ‘To New Heights’ at the Martin Hall
April 2, 2024
Texas Wesleyan’s wind ensemble performs their spring concert inspired by University College Day’s theme “Sky is the Limit”.
Wind ensemble concert presents a symphony of sounds
March 20, 2024
Dr. Ilka Araujo, chair of the music department and associate professor of piano and music history, hosts an annual faculty recital to celebrate the renovation of Martin Hall on Oct. 24, 2023.
Dr. Ilka Araujo’s crescendo from music professor to TAMS president-elect
March 22, 2024
Dr. Messer spends time getting to know the community. Photo courtesy Texas Wesleyan University
President Emily Messer puts students first
November 15, 2023
TXWES joins the Nation for Pink Month
TXWES joins the Nation for Pink Month
October 16, 2023
Alumna Chalon Anderson returns to Texas Wesleyan as a member of staff. Photo courtesy Chalon Anderson
Chalon Anderson returns to TxWes as assistant sports information director
October 6, 2023
As a first-generation college graduate, Slabach understands the struggles of college and aims to “provide the resources to help students thrive.”
How a first-gen student became president of Texas Wesleyan
December 16, 2022
President's Picnic kicks off school year
President’s Picnic kicks off school year
August 26, 2024
Valentine's Day Special Episode 2024
Valentine’s Day Special Episode 2024
February 14, 2024
Texas Wesleyan celebrates the 20th annual parade for Dia de Los Muertos
Texas Wesleyan celebrates the 20th annual parade for Dia de Los Muertos
November 13, 2023
First Newscast of the fall season with Maliah LaCour and Ariadna Garza
First Newscast of the fall season with Maliah LaCour and Ariadna Garza
September 24, 2023
Rams celebrate return at 2023 Convocation
Rams celebrate return at 2023 Convocation
September 8, 2023
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
The Rams’ offensive line and the Stallions’ defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
September 30, 2022
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
September 1, 2022
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Special episode: RMG Rants
Special episode: RMG Rants
November 18, 2022
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
October 30, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
October 22, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
October 9, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021
The Rambler
The Rambler
Categories:

Pep rally kicks off football season

Chiara Watson, Content ProducerSeptember 1, 2024
Chiara Watson
A parade led by the cheer and dance teams circles campus as people start to arrive at the pep rally.

The campus community gathered on Aug. 29 at 12:30 p.m. in the Kay Granger Mall for this year’s pep rally.  

Staff, students and faculty showed their support and joined the spirit teams in cheering on the Rams football team as they prepared for their first game of the season.

Led by new head coach Brad Sherrod, members of the football team celebrated as they were acknowledged by the school and their new leader. Junior business management major and football player Sir Hill was among those that felt the excitement of the day.  

“I feel good seeing everybody come out to support the team,” Hill said. “You can expect a good season from us.” 

There to help fans feel the spirit of the occasion were the cheer and Goldline dance teams. Both teams performed and gave the crowd a taste of what to expect on game day.  

We’re bringing a lot of energy [and] a lot of facials,” said junior Goldline head captain and psychology major Jaelynn Fields. “We have some fun new sidelines coming up for y’all and a new half-time.”  

After a program of performances and awards, free food and some time to socialize, students left ready to attend that evening’s game. One such student was senior English and psychology double major Anaya McFadden.  

“I didn’t have time to [last semester], but I am going to the game today,” McFadden said.  

  • Willie The Ram joins the spirit teams in encouraging the crowd to cheer and shout for the Rams.

    Chiara Watson
    '

  • The Goldline dance team showcases a new routine in light of the new season.

    Chiara Watson
    '

  • Students, staff and faculty line up for free burgers and hotdogs straight from the grill.

    Chiara Watson
    '

  • Musical performances by the Ram Band were directed by Dr. Thomas Willmann, director of instrumental activities, conducting and music education.

    Chiara Watson
    '

  • The cheer team chants as they work to get the crowd excited.

    Chiara Watson
    '

  • The pep rally provided a chance for the campus community to socialize and enjoy the sun between classes.

    Chiara Watson
    '
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
A sinkhole hinders faculty parking in front of Morton Fitness Center as TexWes community returns after Labor Day weekend.
Faculty lose parking spots to hole in asphalt
“Our entire business is centered around providing healthy meals that are truly fresh,” says the Farmer’s Fridge website
New vending machine offering healthy, fresh foods installed in library 
The Rams volleyball team celebrates as their next game is the conference opener against University of Science and Arts in Oklahoma.
Rams volleyball close the first home opener tournament 3-1
The Rams defense blitzes as they attempt to stall out the Blue Raiders’ offense.
Rams take season opener against Blue Raiders [34 – 24] 
President Dr. Emily W. Messer was the keynote speaker for this year's Convocation on Aug. 27.
President Messer emboldens students, faculty during convocation speech
Kortlon Duhe and Colin Johnson select their characters in Street Fighter.
Arcade Machine newest addition to student gaming room
More in Sports
The Rams men and women table tennis teams place first in the 2024 College Table Tennis Championships. (Photo courtesy Dennis Yanga)
Rams table tennis ‘family’ wins national championship
Logan Silvertooth steps up to bat.
Rams fall to no.2 ranked Pilots (7-6)
Keiran Koulton practices with the Rams as they prepare for their spring game.
A glimpse into Ram’s football preseason
Members of the football team take their talents to a different sports field as they participate in the MyPark event.
From PlayStation to Reality
The teams leave Wednesday to compete in the NCA & NDA College Nationals championship.
Cheer, Goldline teams show off their Nationals routines
Rams’ first baseman, Hayden Hutchins is at bat five times, hit two balls, and scores a homerun.
Rams Defeat Eagles 10–8 in non-conference matchup
About the Contributor
Chiara Watson
Chiara Watson, Editor-in-Chief
Chiara Watson is an international student at Texas Wesleyan University, born and raised in Johannesburg South Africa. As Editor-in-Chief for the Rambler Media Group, she loves the idea of connecting with the students, parents, faculty and staff at Wesleyan through her writing. Chiara loves a good story, whether it comes in the form of a book, film, poem, or song, and is excited to share the stories closest to the hearts and minds of the Texas Wesleyan community.