Texas Wesleyan welcomes back Latin Student Association to campus

Alexis Bernal Latin Student Association makes signs to help promote the Association at the Fiestas Patrias parade.

At the start of the 2024-2025 academic year, the Latin Student Association returns to Texas Wesleyan.

The LSA was disbanded in 2023 due to the lack of interest. Recently, Sara Villatoro, senior criminal justice and sociology double major and the President of LSA, said she reassembled the association to celebrate and promote Latinx culture at Texas Wesleyan.

“The Latin Student Association is a student-led organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting Latinx culture, heritage and identity within the school community,” Villatoro said. “We aim to provide a supportive environment for Latinx students, foster cultural awareness and advocate for issues relevant to the Latinx community.”

JJ Garica, junior general business and marketing major and social media marketing manager for LSA, said he hopes for more students to join.

“Hopefully by the end of the semester we have a good amount of people rejoining LSA, so that way in the future we can have bigger events for students to get involved with on campus,” Garica said. “Even after I graduate, I want to see future students keep that spirit, tradition and welcoming energy growing.”

Villatoro said the association was newly reassembled with hopes of empowering Hispanic students and build lasting connections.

“LSA seeks to build a strong sense of community and empower Latinx students to succeed academically and socially,” Villatoro said. “Ultimately, I hope LSA continues to empower Hispanic students and builds lasting connections with the broader campus.”

Ceci Cardenas is a senior criminal justice major, forensics and psychology minor, and secretary of the Criminal Justice Club. She said she found a home when joining LSA.

“It’s really giving me like a sense of home on campus, even though I am a senior,” Cardenas said. “Now I feel more at home with everybody here after joining LSA.”

LSA is preparing to participate in a variety of events to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and promote the significance of the month.

Upcoming events:

Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month Kick-Off, Sept. 17

Loteria Night, Sept. 18

Presentation by students: Alex Veloz “Bomba: An African, Spanish and Indigenous culture exchange.” Patricio Izaguirre “The World of Mariachi Music: A Traditional Musical Style that has Transcended Beyond its Origins,” Sept . 19

Pan Dulce Bar, Sept. 21

Salsa dance lessons, Sept. 24

Jotería Night, Oct. 2

Home football game appearance, Oct. 5

Michelada Fest, Oct. 13

For more information or for those interested in joining, contact Villatoro at [email protected]