West Village resident assistants throw pool tournament for residents

Two Wesleyan Resident Assistants (RAs) held a small but competitive pool tournament in the West Village Apartments clubhouse.

David Venegas, senior psychology major and RA, and Angelo Sanchez, first-year music education vocal major and RA, organized a pool tournament to provide entertainment for Wesleyan residents who live on campus. What made Sanchez excited for this event was to see the turnout of students who were looking to play pool.

“I wanted to make sure that for our residents we could provide something for them to get out and have fun,” Sanchez said.

Students found out about the tournament through various means, like Luca Link, a senior marketing, and business major,

“Funny enough, I play poker here at the West Village Clubhouse usually, and one of my friends pointed it out last night,” Link said.

Students played pool and had fun, including Dominic Garcia, first-year business analytics major, said he would attend another event like the pool tournament again.

“I believe I would, this is small, not much music to keep the sound going but yeah it’s fun,” Garcia said.