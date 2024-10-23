Texas Wesleyan brings The Divine Nine Experience to campus

Alexis Bernal The Divine Nine organizations each bring a legacy of leadership, service, and academic excellence, offering students a chance to build a strong foundation of community both on and off-campus.

On Oct. 17, Texas Wesleyan’s Student Affairs hosted The Divine Nine Experience in the Martin Center. Students had the chance to learn about each of the historically Black sororities and fraternities.

The National Pan-Hellenic Council, also known as the Divine Nine is a collective of nine historically African American fraternities and sororities. Established in the early 20th century, these organizations provided a support network for Black college students facing exclusion from predominantly white fraternities and sororities.

Brenton Flowers, Upward Bound Coordinator, an Alpha Phi Alpha member, emphasized the inclusive mission of the Divine Nine.

“The Divine Nine was created for the Black community but it’s important to mention that it’s open to everyone, offering underrepresented groups the opportunity to build a sense of community.

London Shannon, a junior general business major, the student organizer of the event, expressed that she hoped the event will help show the school the student interest in Greek life.

“I hope by bringing this event to TxWes helps promote inclusivity on campus and encourages having more Greek organizations on campus,” Shannon said.

Many of the organizations have developed into international organizations. According to ABC News today, there are nearly 2 million National Pan-Hellenic Council members collectively. The Black Greek-letter organizations represent the collective purposes of scholarship, service and the power of community.

Yukhari Servance, Athletic Trainer, Delta Sigma Theta member, highlighted the significance of sisterhood and building a supportive community within her sorority.

“Being part of our sorority means being surrounded by like-minded individuals that are strong, beautiful and intelligent women who share similar characteristics, values and ideals that uplift each other,” Servance said. “We emphasize the importance of scholarship, sisterhood and fellowship, there’s also foundation of trust, that we take care of each other and our community.”

Darrel Pace, Kappa Alpha Psi member, expanded on the significance of community the Divine Nine values and explains how his fraternity upholds this commitment. “Community is one of our core values, so we are very involved within our community, we participate in local food drives and toy drives we also partner with Habitat for Humanity.”

Along with offering a sense of community for students, Greek organizations offer possibilities for career networking and mentoring. According to honorsociety.org this is one of the benefits of Greek life. t’s all about who you know and Greek life can give you a much-needed leg up.

Kevin Green, Iota Phi Theta member, highlighted the importance of networking for students.

“This event helps students to be exposed to some of the benefits of the Divine Nine as to offer them even after graduation,” Green said. “For example, like being able to get help continuing their career path by networking within the organizations and having access to connections internationally.”

Djuana Young, associate vice president, Alpha Kappa Alpha member, discussed the qualities organizations seek in potential members.

“I think we are all looking for people who are looking to make a difference, people who are driven, caring, active and involved on campus,” Young said. “We also look for people who handle their business and take care of their academics, most organizations have a 2.5 GPA requirement. Academics always come first, it’s more than wearing letters, it’s about proving the work you put in.”

The only organization that already charters on campus is Zeta Phi Beta. Jessica Leonard, a member of Zeta Phi Beta shared insights on what organizations look for in potential members.

“If you are someone who loves community service, working with people and networking the Divine Nine is for you,” Leonard said. “So, you present yourself as something we want to buy into, keep in mind that you are marketing yourself.”

Melvin Taylor, Phi Beta Sigma member, offers advice for people interested in joining.

“Reach out and find an organization you realize with, educate yourself, interact and network with the organizations,” Taylor said. “Also look into the different opportunities each organization has to offer besides undergraduate opportunities because it might be a better fit for you.”

Angela Rainey, executive administrative assistant for marketing and communications, also a member of Delta Sigma Theta, shared what this event means to her.

“This is wonderful to see this event here on campus, having an opportunity to see the student interested,” Rainey said. “Now that TxWes has the population and retention, the soil is ripe to start getting more organizations chartered on campus,” Rainey said.

For more information about the Divine Nine organization, you can visit NPHCHQ.com.