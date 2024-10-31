Students celebrate Homecoming with Mums, Megaphones 

-
Freshman marketing major Nayla Murillo (left), music education major Elyssa Williams (center left), freshman psychology major Miabreanna Vidal (center right), and junior music education major Marisol Rodriguez (right) were the first to arrive.
In addition to the basic packages provided, optional materials were given to students to personalize their crafts.
Biology student Shealicia Turner begins to make a mum.
In addition to the mums or megaphones the students made, pre-made mums and megaphones were given away.
Students attending were given packages with the basic materials needed to craft either mums or megaphones.
On Tuesday, Oct. 29, students were able to make mums or megaphones in celebration of homecoming.
This event, organized by Tamika Johnson’s Rams First mentoring program, was one of many small events occurring at the Kay Grangier Mall on Tuesday afternoon. Students participating were given the option to make either a mum or megaphone for homecoming.