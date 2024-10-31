Students celebrate Homecoming with Mums, Megaphones 

Freshman marketing major Nayla Murillo (left), music education major Elyssa Williams (center left), freshman psychology major Miabreanna Vidal (center right), and junior music education major Marisol Rodriguez (right) were the first to arrive. Adain Lucio

In addition to the basic packages provided, optional materials were given to students to personalize their crafts. Adain Lucio

Additional resources and supplies were provided to help students customize crafts. Adain Lucio

Biology student Shealicia Turner begins to make a mum. Adain Lucio

In addition to the mums or megaphones the students made, pre-made mums and megaphones were given away. Adain Lucio

Students attending were given packages with the basic materials needed to craft either mums or megaphones. Adain Lucio











On Tuesday, Oct. 29, students were able to make mums or megaphones in celebration of homecoming.

This event, organized by Tamika Johnson’s Rams First mentoring program, was one of many small events occurring at the Kay Grangier Mall on Tuesday afternoon. Students participating were given the option to make either a mum or megaphone for homecoming.