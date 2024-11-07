The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

Election watch party captivates students, faculty
November 7, 2024
Election watch party captivates students, faculty

Kehinde Hopkins, Managing EditorNovember 7, 2024
Kehinde Hopkins
Students look on as electoral college votes are tallied up for the presidential candidates.

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, the Sumners Scholar Foundation, Criminal Justice Club and IGNITE hosted a watch party for the presidential election. 

Students and faculty watched along with MSNBC coverage of the election in the Science Lecture Theatre in the McFadden Science Center. Senior criminal justice major and President of the Criminal Justice Club Gino Martinez was the Emcee of the event.  

“We’re trying to create an environment and culture here at Wesleyan where people get together even if they have different political views,” Martinez said. “We want everybody to feel like they’re in a safe space.” 

Spectators were polled throughout the event on who they voted for and where they stood on key issues. According to Sumners Scholar and Senior history major Cesar Espino, the main goal of the event was facilitating respectful discourse. 

“We wanted to have a bipartisan electoral watch party,” Espino said. “We wanted to have an inclusive environment, that was the main goal.” 

Midway through the event, technical difficulties curtailed proceedings. Issues with audio and the projector limited viewing quality for participants. However, attendance remained constant despite the issues. 

“We’ve had zero technical difficulties in the past, we’ve held multiple events [in the Science Lecture Theatre],” Espino said. “People didn’t leave, people stayed. I think that shows you how important this 2024 election is and how much democracy matters.” 

The Sumners Foundation, Criminal Justice Club and IGNITE have collaborated throughout the semester to provide an environment for TxWes students and faculty to experience the election process together. On Sept.10, the groups hosted a similar watch party for the presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. Sophomore history major Robert Shannahan attended both watch parties. 

“I think it’s important to talk about your opinions on certain topics to really solidify your beliefs or maybe even change your mind,” Shannahan said. 

The event lasted from 7:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. when a Trump victory became increasingly apparent. 

Kehinde Hopkins is a sophomore English and Mass Communication major at Texas Wesleyan University. Born and raised in Dallas, Kehinde is also a player on the Texas Wesleyan Men's Soccer Team. Deeply fascinated by the boundless gift that is writing, working for the Rambler has afforded him a platform to exercise such. After graduating, he hopes to become a music journalist to further explore his relationship with writing.