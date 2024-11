Carla Lilianna Salazar is a Content Producer at The Rambler and a New Student Mentor at Texas Wesleyan University. B orn in Dallas, Texas but was raised in Arlington, Texas , s he is currently a junior majoring in mass communication in hopes of following a path to TV and Radio Broadcast as a reporter and anchor. She is described as a bubbly , inquisitive, innovat ive , writer who enjoys trying new things and making people laugh. H er goal here at The Rambler is to expand her knowledge and skills on all things journalism and to help inform her Texas Wesleyan community while spreading as m uch love and l augh ter as possible.