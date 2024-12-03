Elyssa Williams will be missed as her time at Texas Wesleyan ends

Elyssa Williams has been deeply involved in the Texas Wesleyan music department. Performing as a part of the Ram Band, choir, Mariachi Band and more. Photo courtesy of Elyssa Williams

Elyssa Williams is a fifth-year student majoring in music education at Texas Wesleyan and she has plans of being a student teacher next semester.

Williams is part of a lot of organizations at TxWes and has also won many awards during her time as a student.

“I was a resident assistant on campus. I’m in the Mariachi, choir, Ram Band and a music student worker,” Williams said. “I made semifinals in National Association of Teachers of Singing last year. I was guardian of the Golden Sheers. I received the Resident Assistant of the year award.”

Thomas Willmann, visiting professor of music director and instrumental studies, said Williams is a model student.

“Elyssa Williams is a role model for students,. She is a hard-working, talented, positive, generous and an intelligent individual,” Willmann said. “I have had the pleasure of having her as a student in multiple classes that include performance, pedagogy , and academics and in each one she produces quality work.”

Gabby Little, senior and business management major and member of both Black Student Association and Fellowship of Christian Athletes, is a close friend of Williams. Williams has helped her through a challenging time in her life.

“My first month of school at TxWes, I was emotional every day, not understanding what I was doing, feeling beneath everyone, and questioning my existence in the music department,” Little said. “Through all of that, Elyssa supported me. She recognized how I took in information and taught me tools I needed to be successful in the music department, thanks to her help.”

Williams, like most students, was finding out what she wanted to do as a career, but it was her passion for music that has guided her.

“Originally, I didn’t want to be a music ed major. I was going to be an autism therapist, but I decided that I couldn’t leave music alone and that that was my passion,” Williams said.

Williams has always had a close relationship with her teachers which has led her to have dreams of becoming a music teacher.

“We got a new choir teacher and ended up having to help him quite a bit because he was a first-year teacher and I fell in love with teaching music,” Williams said.

Willmann said Williams’ relationship with music runs deep and she is dedicated to learning and teaching.

“She is highly passionate about her craft and dedicated in the field of music education pedagogy,” Willmann said. “Elyssa has a magnetic personality, a talent that captivates her audiences and a drive that motivates those around her.”

As Williams prepares for her next chapter, those who have worked closely with her acknowledge the void her absence will create.

“Her not being on campus at all will certainly be hard. She will be missed,” Little said. “I love her, am very proud of her, and can’t wait to see where this next step in life takes her and all the amazing things she is going to accomplish.”

There is no doubt that people see a successful future for Williams, as she enters a new chapter in her life.

“I have many hopes for her success, but there is no doubt in my mind that she will be highly successful in the future. She will be an asset to any music program and her students are going to adore her,” Willmann said.

As Williams embarks on this new chapter, her future looks bright.