The Rams defensive line anticipates the ball being snapped.
Wesleyan Rams fall in first playoff game in program history [42 – 33]
December 3, 2024
Some of the participating students formed groups to work together on the blankets.
GSA provides care packages for the needy
November 22, 2024
The Clery Act requires campus crime to be reported, here’s everything you need to know
November 22, 2024
Winter Karaoke event set to bring holiday cheer to Texas Wesleyan University
November 21, 2024
Forward Peyton Foster is fouled and shoots two free throws.
Lady Rams crush UNT Dallas at home [80 – 55]
November 21, 2024
Editorial: The upcoming presidential elections will have huge consequences for college students, here are three key issues 
October 30, 2024
The faculty recital on Oct.25 presented pianist and chair of the Music Department Dr. Ilka Araujo.
Faculty recital expresses varieties of vibrance
October 29, 2024
The Texas Wesleyan Chamber Singers and I.M. Terrell’s “A Cappella Choir” sing the closing song “Sure on this Shining Night.”
Review: ‘From the Heart’ performance fosters emotion 
October 12, 2024
Editorial: The college student vote is important
October 7, 2024
News Engagement Day occurs annually on the first Tuesday of October.
News Engagement Day highlights importance of staying informed
October 4, 2024
Prioritizing mental health in student athletics
December 4, 2024
Cross country athlete Hayley Bentley forges lasting legacy
December 3, 2024
Terrance "Coach T" Davis has been head coach of the Texas Wesleyan cheer program since 2018. Photo courtesy of Terrance Davis
Texas Wesleyan cheer coach leads the team to history
December 3, 2024
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Elyssa Williams has been deeply involved in the Texas Wesleyan music department. Performing as a part of the Ram Band, choir, Mariachi Band and more. Photo courtesy of Elyssa Williams
Elyssa Williams will be missed as her time at Texas Wesleyan ends
December 4, 2024
Winter Karaoke event set to bring holiday cheer to Texas Wesleyan University
November 21, 2024
Music Brain Cafe members meet in the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building to discuss their musical journeys, successes, and challenges. Photo courtesy of Dr. Bradley Naylor.
Unwinding with Rhythm: Inside the Music Brain Café
November 19, 2024
Senior Quinton Greschuk plays “Gavotte in A Major,” which he wrote.
Review: Quinton Greschuk performs senior recital
November 8, 2024
Senior guitar performance major Quintion Greschuk prepares for his recital on Thurs, Nov.7 at 7:30 p.m. [courtesy of Alexis Ahuyon]
Senior prepares for recital 
November 6, 2024
Prioritizing mental health in student athletics
December 4, 2024
Elyssa Williams has been deeply involved in the Texas Wesleyan music department. Performing as a part of the Ram Band, choir, Mariachi Band and more. Photo courtesy of Elyssa Williams
Elyssa Williams will be missed as her time at Texas Wesleyan ends
December 4, 2024
Dudzinski passionate about writing and literature from young age
December 4, 2024
Cross country athlete Hayley Bentley forges lasting legacy
December 3, 2024
Terrance "Coach T" Davis has been head coach of the Texas Wesleyan cheer program since 2018. Photo courtesy of Terrance Davis
Texas Wesleyan cheer coach leads the team to history
December 3, 2024
Texas Wesleyan Sweeps Nelson to claim back-to-back SAC Titles
November 20, 2024
Wesleyan pep rally celebrates student life, Halloween spirit
November 5, 2024
Halloween Homecoming Special Episode 2024
November 5, 2024
Rams Men’s Basketball opens their season with win [87-80] against Dallas Christian
October 29, 2024
Rams tie Oklahoma City University Stars 1-1
October 3, 2024
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
The Rams’ offensive line and the Stallions’ defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
September 30, 2022
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
September 1, 2022
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Special episode: RMG Rants
November 18, 2022
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
October 30, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
October 22, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
October 9, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021
Elyssa Williams will be missed as her time at Texas Wesleyan ends

Alexis Bernal, Content ProducerDecember 4, 2024
Elyssa Williams has been deeply involved in the Texas Wesleyan music department. Performing as a part of the Ram Band, choir, Mariachi Band and more. Photo courtesy of Elyssa Williams

Elyssa Williams is a fifth-year student majoring in music education at Texas Wesleyan and she has plans of being a student teacher next semester.  

Williams is part of a lot of organizations at TxWes and has also won many awards during her time as a student. 

“I was a resident assistant on campus. I’m in the Mariachi, choir, Ram Band and a music student worker,” Williams said. “I made semifinals in National Association of Teachers of Singing last year. I was guardian of the Golden Sheers. I received the Resident Assistant of the year award.” 

Thomas Willmann, visiting professor of music director and instrumental studies, said Williams is a model student.  

“Elyssa Williams is a role model for students,. She is a hard-working, talented, positive, generous and an intelligent individual,” Willmann said. “I have had the pleasure of having her as a student in multiple classes that include performance, pedagogy , and academics and in each one she produces quality work.”

Gabby Little, senior and business management major and member of both Black Student Association and Fellowship of Christian Athletes, is a close friend of Williams. Williams has helped her through a challenging time in her life.

“My first month of school at TxWes, I was emotional every day, not understanding what I was doing, feeling beneath everyone, and questioning my existence in the music department,” Little said. “Through all of that, Elyssa supported me. She recognized how I took in information and taught me tools I needed to be successful in the music department, thanks to her help.” 

Williams, like most students, was finding out what she wanted to do as a career, but it was her passion for music that has guided her.  

“Originally, I didn’t want to be a music ed major. I was going to be an autism therapist, but I decided that I couldn’t leave music alone and that that was my passion,” Williams said.  

Williams has always had a close relationship with her teachers which has led her to have dreams of becoming a music teacher. 

“We got a new choir teacher and ended up having to help him quite a bit because he was a first-year teacher and I fell in love with teaching music,” Williams said.  

Willmann said Williams’ relationship with music runs deep and she is dedicated to learning and teaching. 

“She is highly passionate about her craft and dedicated in the field of music education pedagogy,” Willmann said. “Elyssa has a magnetic personality, a talent that captivates her audiences and a drive that motivates those around her.” 

As Williams prepares for her next chapter, those who have worked closely with her acknowledge the void her absence will create.  

“Her not being on campus at all will certainly be hard. She will be missed,” Little said. “I love her, am very proud of her, and can’t wait to see where this next step in life takes her and all the amazing things she is going to accomplish.” 

There is no doubt that people see a successful future for Williams, as she enters a new chapter in her life.  

“I have many hopes for her success, but there is no doubt in my mind that she will be highly successful in the future. She will be an asset to any music program and her students are going to adore her,” Willmann said.  

As Williams embarks on this new chapter, her future looks bright.

Alexis Bernal
Alexis Bernal, Content Producer
Alexis Bernal is a senior at Texas Wesleyan University, majoring in Mass Communications. In addition, she is a member of the cheerleading team and is a social media manager.  Alexis is originally from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Her passion for sports reporting began while working for her previous school's newspaper and radio station, where she covered men's basketball, football, and volleyball. Now, she’s eager to connect with the Texas Wesleyan community and expand her reporting by covering the exciting stories happening on campus.