Golf coach Cornett reflects on life, career, battle with cancer

Alexis Bernal Bobby Cornett’s famous office has his favorite nostalgic memorabilia. Among them is the quilt seen behind him. This quilt, made by his wife, represents her interpretation of golf.

Assistant coach and director of fundraising of the men’s golf team, Bobby Cornett’s name resonates throughout Texas Wesleyan University’s history, a testament to his monumental impact on the Rams’ athletic program.

Cornett holds honors such as being a member of the Texas Wesleyan Athletic Hall of Fame (1986), the Golf Coaches Association of America Hall of Fame (2010), and the NAIA Hall of Fame (2012). In addition, he has been named NAIA National Coach of the Year four times and led the Rams to four National Championships in 1990, 1995, 1999, and 2019.

Under his leadership, the men’s golf team has claimed 63 tournament victories. Cornett has left a lasting mark as a coach and mentor, cementing his legacy as one of the university’s most celebrated figures.

Cornett’s impact extends far beyond the greens. Colleagues describe him as a kind, loyal mentor who has shaped not just players but also peers.

“He’s a Texas Wesleyan legend,” said James McBride, sports information director. “His office is one of the most popular places in the department. He’s a kind and gentle soul, very laid-back, and easy to get along with.”

Kevin Millikan, associate athletic director and head women’s golf coach, considers Cornett family.

“Coach is one of the most loyal and sincere people I know. He’s been my coach and friend for three decades,” Millikan said. “He gave me my first coaching job, and he’s taught me life lessons I never learned from anyone else. I’m thankful to have him as my friend and mentor.”

Now in his 40th season coaching the men’s golf team, Cornett is confronting his toughest challenge yet—battling pancreatic cancer. Despite a grim prognosis of two years to live, he remains positive, Cornett says this chapter of his life has brought unexpected happiness.

“I’m 73 years old… I’ve lived a good life. I’ve [been able] to do things that people would love to do,” Cornett said. “I’m just thankful I’m able to get my affairs in order, reconnect with people, and help my wife prepare for when I’m gone.”

Cornett’s journey started at Texas Wesleyan in 1968, where he joined as a student-athlete. He graduated in 1972 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and psychology.

Cornett made his mark on the course early, leading the Rams to four Big State Conference Championships and the NAIA National Championship in 1969 as a player. His individual accomplishments include being named NAIA All-American and winning the Big State Conference individual medalist title in 1972.

As Cornett continues to inspire those around him, his legacy at Texas Wesleyan remains strong. Through decades of championship wins and countless lives touched, Cornett exemplifies the spirit of resilience and dedication.

Cornett’s advice for others reflects his outlook: “Keep looking forward. Don’t get too caught up in where you are.”

To find out more about Cornett, visit Ram Sports.net.